Boris Johnson’s roadmap to emerge from coronavirus pandemic gives Northern Ireland ‘some hope’

Stormont is facing calls to come up with a roadmap for the Covid lockdown after Boris Johnson presented a four-step plan to ease restrictions.

The Prime Minister has laid out plans for a staged reopening of England on condition that the tests are met before any move to the next stage.

On Monday, a business lobby group said the executive is expected to provide a similar data-driven roadmap to give businesses insight into next steps.

But Michelle ONeill has warned the public not to expect a quick exit from lockdown, insisting the return to normal will be slow and steady.

The Deputy Prime Ministers’ remarks came after Mr Johnson presented a four-step plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Ms ONeill and Stormont Premier Arlene Foster are due to present Northern Ireland’s plan to break out of containment to the Assembly next week.

Responding to questions from the Assembly today, the Vice-President of Sinn Fein acknowledged that people were looking for some hope around what the future held in store for them.

We really want to give the public the map of the route and how we were going to reverse the current restrictive measures that we have in place, she said.

So I think everyone is looking for hope and looking to the future.

We want to make that clear for people and it has to be a step by step process, but there is no doubt in my mind that it has to be gradual.

It will be slow and steady in terms of lifting the restrictions.

But with the vaccine rollout in place now and the fact that it’s working so well, and we applaud everyone involved in administering the vaccine, that combined with removing the virus for as long as possible, then we have to map for folks what the future looks like and hopefully next week.

Ministers have already agreed to extend the current strict lockdown in Northern Ireland until April 1, but with a review on March 18.

Some primary school students will return to class on March 8, and some older post-primary school children on March 22, but no date has been given for the full return of the school population as a whole.

In England, all schools return on March 8.

As part of the prime minister’s four-step plan, all limits on social contact could be lifted by June 21.

Retail NI, which represents small retailers in Northern Ireland, said Mr Johnsons’ plan was realistic and welcome.

Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts said: We look forward to the release of the Leadership Roadmap because it’s vital, they give our community less tunnel, more light and most importantly hope.

Covid commissioners, public hand sanitizers and business regulatory compliance must all be in place for non-essential stores to reopen to reassure shoppers and limit transmission.

This work must begin now.

This will require considerable effort from the executive, local councils and businesses working in partnership to produce a plan to reopen our main streets.

Colin Neill, managing director of Hospitality Ulster, said the Prime Minister’s announcement gives us hope that we are coming to the end of lockdown three.

He added: We understand that things can slide and that the lifting of restrictions will be data driven, but we are encouraged by these comments which give us a strong indication that we are moving in the right direction.

With this coming plan now in place, we call on the NI executive to set a similar defined path, with specific dates, when it presents its framework for the reopening of Northern Ireland to the Assembly on the 1st. March.

FSB Northern Ireland Director Roger Pollen said the executive should be transparent about what needs to be achieved in terms of the required public health outcomes which will determine the easements that can be made.

He added: The executive is expected to provide a similar data-driven roadmap to give companies insight into the next steps and process for reopening different sections of the economy.

Although coronavirus restrictions differ across UK countries, some of the most important support programs are delivered UK-wide, so it is important that affected businesses are not not left unsupported though easing occurs at different rates across the UK.

“It was positive to hear the Prime Minister hint that the Chancellor would announce plans for the future of employment support in the budget. It is essential that businesses do not face a cliff at the end of the month April, when the current holiday program is due to end.

A source said the setting of the dates left it a hostage of fortune and more data was needed on the effect of the vaccination program before considering a final lockdown path.