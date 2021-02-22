Networks that reserve elections-moneys help maintain the strengths of the big lie





Rep. Steve Scalise declined to concede that the 2020 election was conducted fairly on ABC this week on Sunday, with the network being criticized for knowingly bringing in a guest who helped fuel the so-called Big Lie that Donald Trump has actually won the election, but it was stolen from him due to widespread electoral fraud. Several recounts and more than 60 prosecutions against Trump found no significant fraud in the 2020 election extensively examined. Yet that didn’t stop Scalise from joining 146 Republicans last month in an attempt to overturn the election results just hours after the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill.

On Sunday’s schedule, Scalise went largely unchallenged in promoting baseless allegations of election theft and even dodged what should have been an easy hoax. Joe Biden won the election. He is the rightful President of the United States, said host Jonathan Karl. The election was not stolen, was it? Scalise responded with vague and misleading references to states that failed to respect their national laws and to the problems that arose with the elections and that still worry millions of people. Pressed by Karl to simply answer the very simple question of whether the November election was indeed free and fair, Scalise acknowledged that Biden became the legitimate president once voters were counted, but continued to undermine the legitimacy of the results. with little to no denials from Karl, as Mehdi Hasan, a host of NBCs Peacock, noted:

The outcry over the appearance highlights whether networks should book such guests, knowing it could help spread the dangerous Trumps fraud story, which is now being used by Republicans across the country to restrict voting in the future. The networks are actively helping Republicans spread this lie, wrote Daily Show digital producer Matt Negrin, adding: There is no good faith explanation for inviting a Big Liar to your show to ask them about anything, let alone the very subject that they spent months lying to overthrow democracy. In December, when many Republican lawmakers still refused to recognize Biden as president-elect despite all the major networks and the Associated Press calling the election weeks earlier, Negrin offered a solution to TV reporters: when interview with a politician, start by asking them point blank. to confirm that Biden won the election and is president-elect, any response other than yes resulting in the end of the interview.

While news outlets clearly need to cover the actions of leading Republican lawmakers, like Scalise, they don’t have to provide them with a TV platform. (Karl did not respond to a request for comment on the reservation). The bad faith test offered by Negrins is still relevant after the Scalise and Karls interview only reaffirms the extent to which election-related misinformation has persisted, in part due to the media’s continued drive to disseminate it.

Trump continued to assert his stolen bogus election claims last week, as he emerged for his first post-presidential television interviews on the friendly field of Fox News, Newsmax and OAN. But even beyond Trump, sowing doubts about the election has remained central to the GOP’s concerns, as evidenced by members determined to regurgitate such fictions on the air: Scalise is just the latest in a series of politicians refusing the election to be booked on respectable Sunday broadcasts long after the election was called and dozens of failed prosecutions against Trump. Just days before a violent pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol to stop the certification of Bidens’ clear and decisive victory, Senator Ron Johnson promoted the Big Lie on NBCs Meet the Press, suggesting that the efforts Anti-democracy Republicans were in fact in defense of democracy.

