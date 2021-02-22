Why WhatsApps’ new privacy rules have raised an alarm





1. What does the policy say? WhatsApp reserves the right to share the data it collects about you with the wider Facebook network, which includes Instagram, whether or not you have accounts or profiles there. Much of the policy, which relates to the monetization of WhatsApp, is broadly in line with what was before. After WhatsApp started sharing data with Facebook in 2016, users were given a brief window to opt out. Those who haven’t, and all new accounts created since this policy was enacted, have been sharing some data with Facebook for years. The new policy was supposed to become mandatory for everyone from February 8, but the company postponed it to May 15 while further explaining the changes. In a February 18 statement, he said that in the coming weeks, display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace. He also said that eventually, well start reminding people to review and accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp. After mid-May, users who do not agree to the new policy will no longer have full functionality. @NateLanxon breaks down what this means for its 2 billion users https://t.co/uY7MnpMLNf pic.twitter.com/hVUSSeDDVp 3. Can Facebook read my WhatsApp now? Conversations with your friends are end-to-end encrypted, which means even WhatsApp cannot access them. However, by using WhatsApp, you can share your usage data with it, along with your phone’s unique identifier, among other types of metadata. These can be linked to your identity, according to WhatsApp on its list in Apple Inc.’s App Store, and this data that the privacy policy says must now be accepted can be shared with Facebook. 4. Why does Facebook want the data? She says she needs it to help run and improve her offerings. More broadly, almost all of the $ 21.5 billion in revenue Facebook generated in the third quarter of 2020 was from ads, and there is none in WhatsApp. The company wants to be able to deliver more targeted ads to people on Facebook and Instagram by also knowing their usage patterns on WhatsApp, and allow businesses to accept payments in WhatsApp for items that, for example, have been clicked in. Instagram ads. Read more: Applications claiming freedom of speech for Life users for Parlers Place Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ media office and his country’s defense ministry have said they are dropping WhatsApp. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has approved the rival app Signal to his 42 million followers on Twitter Inc. Signal uses the same open-source encryption technology as the Facebook-owned app and its parent company Signal Messenger was co-founded by WhatsApp co-creator Brian Acton. For years it has been popular with whistleblowers and privacy advocates. 6. Are the policies the same around the world? No. There is a difference in the text for Europe compared to the rest of the world. In the United States, for example, WhatsApp explicitly says it wants to be able to allow users to start connecting their Facebook Pay account to pay for things on WhatsApp, and let them chat with friends on other products. Facebook, such as Portal, by connecting your WhatsApp Account. This text does not appear in the version applicable to Europe. 7. Why is Europe treated differently? European data protection authorities, which under strict European Union privacy laws are empowered to impose fines on companies of up to 4% of global annual turnover if they violate block rules, expressed serious concerns in 2016 about sharing data from WhatsApp users. In 2017, EU antitrust authorities fined Facebook € 110 million ($ 134 million) for misleading regulators in a 2014 review of its takeover of WhatsApp, but did not not canceled the approval of the merger. Facebook had told EU regulators during the review that it was technically not possible to combine WhatsApp data with its other services. 8. Who benefits from privacy policy changes? Businesses, mainly. WhatsApp says businesses will be able to use new tools to communicate and sell to customers on the Facebook platform. He also stated that specifically for messages exchanged between a user and a business, that business can see what you are saying and may use that information for their own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook. But other beneficiaries include competing services such as Signal. On January 12, Signal shared data on Twitter suggesting that downloads for Android phones rose from a record total of around 10 million to over 50 million in one day. On January 13, it was the most popular free app in Apple and Google stores in many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and many more in mainland Europe. By January 20, however, apps’ position in store charts had started to decline as WhatsApp responded to criticism.







