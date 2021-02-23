Boris Johnson says we were on a one-way road to freedom, but the roads are long and we might not be so free







We were now traveling on a one-way road to freedom. That’s all. These are the words with which the Prime Minister ended this sad chapter. It is done. All over. Free love on the free love highway, love is free but, ah wait a minute, the freeways long enough and it might not be that free in the end, but don’t worry not for that at the moment. Winter is going away. The spring is coming. Crocuses grow through frost, flowers are ready to burst from their buds, and from March 8 you can meet someone from another household outside without exercising. And from March 29, it’s the rule of six outside, then it’s this and that and the other, then from June 21, its nightclubs and weddings and its disco disco disco disco from from now until the end of time. Sort of. Boris Johnson had published his roadmap earlier today. The schools will be back in two weeks, the first step towards a return to normal life on June 21. But all of this came with a rather important caveat. This Covid-19 will be with us for good. That the gradual easing of restrictions will lead to an increase in infections, there will be hospitalizations and there will be deaths. That vaccines are not perfect, no vaccine is. That we may have to wear masks next winter. Read more It has certainly been a journey. There has not been much hope in the last twelve months, but the worst has happened, the more the Prime Minister has become rudely optimistic. The virus was going to be shipped in twelve weeks, it would be back to normal by Christmas, there was Operation Moonshot and the world was beating this and the other. Now the real hope is expressed with cautious realism, leaving the ordinary public to do what they are now used to doing, and try to decipher the words that come out of their prime ministers to form something close to the truth. real. It didn’t help that after starting his last stint behind the Downing Street lectern pretending to be on a one-way street to freedom, ten minutes later he would clarify the following: I can’t guarantee that it will be irreversible but the intention is that it should be irreversible. Asked about his new taste for caution, I won’t be blurry with people’s lives, was the answer. Not anymore, anyway. Being a filibuster with people’s lives was very 2020. Those days are gone, and so are 120,000 people. Life is returning to normal now. Spring and summer will be infinitely better than today’s reality. But what the new standard will mean is still unclear. On June 21, for example, you should, in theory, be free to organize a wedding with as many guests as you want, but weddings are mainly occasions for the younger ones, it is highly likely that none of the your guests will not have been vaccinated. Some form of social distancing could exist until the end of the year, apparently, but when England face the Czech Republic at Wembley on June 21, there could be 90,000 people in the stadium. So everyone can guess. In the weeks and months to come, the R number will almost certainly rise above 1. It is certainly not clear if the vaccination program will prevent this, but it doesn’t seem to matter anymore. It is time to move on. Sure, it’s time for Johnson to get it right. Got Covid does. A national hero, once again, saving us all from a disaster the magnitude of which was largely his own doing.

