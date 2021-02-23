England in India: never a team to be taken lightly





England played their best cricket in decades on the 2012-13 India tour. The teams were evenly balanced, but the difference was Kevin Pietersen and his 186 all-time big shot in Mumbai.

The India-England test competitions have always attracted the interest of cricket fans in both countries for many reasons. The rivalry may not have reached the intensity of an India-Pakistan or India-Australia clash, but England has, over the years, produced some exciting cricket in India. In fact, England has, in recent times, adapted better to Asian conditions than Australia.

The success in Sri Lanka ahead of the India tour showed England had taken the right steps to prepare for the series. They remain one of the skillful teams in world cricket due to their setup. Never an opponent to be taken lightly, said former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal, who spent more than 20 years playing club cricket in England during the summer.

England gave the first indications of close competition when they won the opening test in Chennai with an outstanding performance. India has been swept away by a masterful double century of Joe Root. In fact, it proved the decisive rounds of the match as the English captain designed his races with flawless skill. The temper that Root is famous for was on display and there was nothing India could do as they invented one of the most beautiful handles for a visiting drummer.

Glad to see the crowds, but safety is paramount

Certainly the draw made the difference in the first test, and this was confirmed in the following game when Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin smothered England with remarkably dominant performances. Century Rohits on a field that commanded discipline was followed by spectacular Century Ashwins on the third day when the stick continued to be a difficult task. Additionally, Ashwin stuck with the ball a lot to leave a huge impact on the game. Fans went wild as they watched their hero single-handedly destroy England with a clinical approach to work. Ashwins was a complete spectacle that is sure to find a place in cricket folklore.

Few teams have found resounding success in India over the past 50 years. Australia have won only one series, in 2004, since Bill Lawrys’ team won in 1969. Pakistan won once in 1987 under Imran Khan a series that was fiercely contested. England deserves credit for winning three series in India in the last 50 years 1976-77, 1984-85 and 2012-13. The series in 2012-13 saw the arrival of Joe Root and incredible strikes from Kevin Pietersen, not to mention the excellent James Anderson, who managed to reverse the swing so effectively.

R. Ashwin, the versatile triple-double

England’s performance in the 1976-77 series was marred by the petroleum jelly controversy by John Lever as Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi took up the issue in his position as captain. Unfortunately, he did not have the support of the Indian board of directors, which allowed Lever and England to escape.

Mohammad Azharuddins 182 during the opening test in Calcutta set the trend for the 1992-93 series. The Gardens of Eden were on fire that day as Azhauddin rushed into the attack to create a stick symphony that won the hearts of fans.

Lever allegedly applied petroleum jelly to the balloon, which had started to sway prodigiously and cost India the series. To this day, Bedi maintains his position that the English used unfair means to swing the ball. There was never any doubt, insists Bedi of this bitter series in 76-77. The controversy also cost him his benefit match at Northamptonshire for embarrassing English cricket with his accusations.

England also won the single test in 1979, but lost 1-0 in the five-game series in 1981-82, before coming back to victory two years later. The 1984-85 series is distinguished by the captivating cricket produced by England under the most grueling conditions. The nation was in turmoil after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and England fell on the first attempt in Bombay to the tricks of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. It was a stellar performance from Siva in his second game only. It’s a shame that his career hasn’t surpassed seven other events.

Vinoo Mankads test: India’s first victory in the five-day match

Sivaramakrishnan and Chetan Sharma, the current chairman of the national selection committee, were in this match. Sharma had little impact, but Siva finished the game with six wickets in each set. The English were notorious for being suspicious of leg spinners, and Siva only confirmed this impression with shining spells to shape India’s complete victory. Siva worked his magic in the opening innings of the next test with another six-wicket strike, but fell short of his expectations in subsequent appearances.

WATCH: CD Gopinath, the only surviving member of India’s first-ever 1952 Test victory over England in Chennai, relives this historic moment.

The fact that England managed to recover and win the 1984-85 2-1 series confirmed the teams’ ability to tackle Asian conditions expertly, although cricket was made memorable by the sensational arrival of Mohammad Azharuddin, which struck centuries in each of its first three. Tests. However, all English plans for a rehearsal crashed into the spinning canvas that coach Ajit Wadekar threw in 1992-93. The disappointing tour of South Africa in 1992-93 put Wadekar and skipper Azharuddin under enormous pressure and caused the host nation to fall back on their spin strength.

Azharuddins 182 during the opening test in Calcutta opened the trend. I knew I had to play and I always loved playing at Eden Gardens. I had the confidence to play and it remains one of my best moves, recalls Azharuddin. The Gardens of Eden were on fire that day as Azhauddin rushed into the attack to create a stick symphony that won the hearts of fans.

In the past: relive the very first Test victory in India with CD Gopinath

England played their best cricket in decades on the 2012-13 tour, thanks to contributions from coach Andy Flower, who had always been successful against India. The teams were also balanced, but the difference was Pietersen and his all-time big shot of 186 in Mumbai. Many rate this move as the best in India-England testing history and one of them would go by what the batsman thought was one of his first three innings.

The temper that Joe Root is famous for was on display in the first test in Chennai and there was nothing India could do as he invented one of the most beautiful innings by a visiting drummer.

Andersons’ incisive spells have been the highlights of the series keeping in mind the solid Indian batting lineup. After a long time, we could see such an offensive bowling from a fast bowler in Indian conditions, observed former ace Kapil Dev. Anderson set new benchmarks in tailoring bowling as he commanded respect from people like Sachin Tendulkar.

England may not have been the most popular of the teams visiting India, but they have had a strong connection with the fans. Andrew Flintoff didn’t really enjoy playing in Mumbai when the crowd taunted him, but he won the hearts of the Indians with his quality response to the challenges of the home side. In fact, Pietersen, Flintoff, Anderson and Root have been followed by a huge fan in India.

Root is the most popular and hard-hitting English batsman in modern cricket. He was hailed as the next big thing in English cricket when he made his compact debut at Nagpur in 2012 with a round of 73. It was a flawless shot and built with the diligence of a worker who knows the importance to lay a solid foundation. The double century in Chepauk was a tribute to his ability to adapt.

England bring quality to the competition and their reputation as one of the top three testing nations in all conditions is a label won the hard way. His success in Asia is an indicator of England’s growing stature as a well-equipped roving unit in world cricket under the stellar leadership of Root, easily one of the best batsmen on the international circuit along with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith. , Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.

