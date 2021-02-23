Trump’s tax return: Yes, former president is in very real legal danger





In the narrowest opening, what the court ruling means is that Vance – and the grand jury he pledged to review silent cash payments made in the run-up to the 2016 election. to two women alleging affairs with Trump – will have a look at Trump’s most carefully kept secret: his financial documents.

Which is a big blow to Trump – especially considering a) how he fought the release of these documents, which include years of tax returns, to Vance and b) what we already know about the involvement of Trump in the silent money ploy.

“The documents are the first time that US authorities have identified Trump by name and allege his involvement at key stages of the campaign’s fundraising program. Authorities previously referred to Trump in court documents as” Individual 1, ” [Michael] Cohen to make the payments. Trump has publicly denied making the payments. Cohen has pleaded guilty to two crimes related to campaign finance, among others, and is serving a three-year prison sentence. “

Cohen, who was Trump’s personal attorney and restorative for years before turning on him, testified under oath to Congress in February 2019 that Trump personally asked him to pay Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal for their silence and that there was “no doubt in his mind” that the candidate knew what he was doing. We know very few details – other than that, he’s reviewing silence payments – about Vance’s investigation. “The work continues,” Vance tweeted cryptically after the Supreme Court announced its ruling on Trump’s tax returns Monday.

But what we do know is that the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation is far from the only legal case Trump is currently embroiled in. Consider:

1. The New York attorney general’s office is examining how the Trump organization has valued its assets. Defamation lawsuits against E. Jean Carroll and Summer Zervos 3. A fraud lawsuit brought by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump. A possible charge of incitement by the DC Attorney General for Trump’s role in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Two investigations into Trump’s attempts to pressure Georgian elected officials to overturn state election results and what we also know is that the freedom not to be prosecuted given to a president in exercise does not apply to a former president. Nor is it a cheap treatment of all these various lawsuits. Trump also does not have unlimited resources at his disposal. (In fact, his financial concerns may be even more pressing than his legal concerns.)

Trump, of course, is no stranger to the endless legal battles either. He often brags about his ability to use the legal system to his advantage, in fact.

“Does anyone know more about litigation than Trump?” Trump said of himself during the election campaign in 2016. “I’m like a doctoral student in litigation.”

The question going forward, however, is whether Trump’s old legal tactics – delaying, delaying, delaying, and hoping the other party loses interest or runs out of money – will work against the massive number of enemies. lined up against him.

After all, Trump is nothing more than a simple rich man. He’s the former president of the United States. Which puts a MUCH bigger legal target on his back.

