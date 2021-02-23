Can China meet its ambitious decarbonization goals? | Climate change | DW

“We aim to reach a peak of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told the UN General Assembly in September. “COVID-19 reminds us that humanity must start a green revolution,” he added.

As global emissions continue to rise despite the pandemic-related slowdown and given insufficient Paris climate commitments, China’s announcement has been widely hailed as the most important commitment since the Paris agreement in the push towards carbon neutrality by mid-century.

“It’s like steroids in the movement towards decarbonization,” said Niklas Hagelberg, climate change program coordinator at the United Nations Environment Program, of the pledge of the world’s largest carbon emitter. world.

With China accounting for 28% of global CO2 emissions, its promise of carbon neutrality is fundamental to achieving net zero emissions globally. Even without further commitments from other countries, global warming could now be limited to around 2.35 degrees Celsius (4.23 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, 0.25 C lower than the expected increase, according to Hector Pollitt, chief economist at Cambridge Econometrics, a UK-based economic analysis firm.

In the wake of Beijing’s pledge, neighboring countries have followed suit, with Japan committing to net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and South Korea to carbon neutrality by 2050 in In the following weeks, the three Asian economies together accounted for one-third of all carbon emissions in 2018, according to Green peace.

Taking into account these new commitments, Pollitt estimates that warming could be kept at around 2 degrees by the end of the century, the upper limit of the Paris climate agreement.

Now, the climate community is eagerly awaiting the Chinese government to solidify its commitment in its latest five-year plan, which is expected to be announced in early April.

Is the engagement unexpected?

While many countries were due to step up their Paris commitments in 2020, few expected China, with one of the world’s fastest growing economies, to commit to carbon neutrality within a short period of time. time so short.

“It’s fair to say it’s pretty ambitious,” Pollitt said, especially with Chinese emissions up 2% in 2019 alone. “But it’s necessary to meet global targets,” a- he added.

Christine Loh, chief development strategist at the Institute for the Environment at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, says the goal of decarbonization “didn’t come out of nowhere.”

On the contrary, it confirms China’s paradigm shift from a polluted “world factory” to a clean, green producer of local high-tech products and the world’s largest market for electric vehicles.

“Climate change has been significant for a very long time in China,” said the former Hong Kong lawmaker of Beijing’s central role in creating global climate goals over the past decade, including in Paris.

Longtime chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua, whom Loh describes as “China’s Al Gore,” strongly advocated for the nation’s “right to issue” as a developing country during the failure of the COP15 in Copenhagen. Since then, however, Xie has increased China’s ambition and worked closely with key Western climate negotiators like Todd Stern, the US special envoy for climate change under President Barack Obama, on the landmark deal. of Paris on the climate in 2015.

“Obama was able to work with China,” and despite their differences over trade and human rights, they were able to make Paris a reality, Loh said.

China’s new climate commitment underscores the reinstatement de Xie as the country’s special climate envoy in 2021, the 71-year-old left his post in 2019. The Chinese climate czar also worked closely with his counterpart in the new US administration, John Kerry.

Emissions peak too late?

Perhaps the most unexpected is the promise of peaking emissions before 2030. “Without China, the rest of the world will struggle to peak,” Pollitt said.

Niklas Hagelberg of UNEP fears that this tipping point will come too late if the world is to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, a fundamental goal on the road to decarbonization in 2050.

This means that China’s emissions will have to start falling by 2025, otherwise, “it won’t be enough to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or 60,” he said.

Still, Hagelberg believes it might be possible if China shows the political will to move quickly from fossil fuels to renewables. According to Pollitt, carbon neutrality by 2060 requires that no new coal-fired power plants be built.

Can China Get Rid of Coal?

With half of China’s energy-related CO2 emissions generated by power generation, nearly 15% of all energy-related carbon emitted globally and 57% of Chinese energy coming from the coal, the transition from fossil fuels will require extraordinary ambition.

In the run-up to China’s 2021-2025 five-year plan, the country’s power industry has been pushing to build hundreds of new coal-fired power plants, with Hagelberg noting that 300 GW of coal-fired power plants are in the works. .

But the future of coal is increasingly untenable as the cost of renewables plummets and China itself seeks to confirm its dominance in the burgeoning solar energy sector. HSBC Forecast that annual solar installations could reach 85 GW over the next five years. In comparison, only 30 GW were brought online in 2019.

“The incredibly rapid decline in renewable energy prices will build the confidence needed to increase ambition,” Hagelberg said.

A published study in Nature The month of May showed that if renewables continue on their downward price path, they could provide 62% of China’s electricity by 2030.

Smoke rises from the chimneys of a coal-fired power station in Shanxi. Still producing 57% of the country’s energy, coal-fired power is set to be phased out by mid-century

Solar power will be vital for decarbonization, as China stands ready to rapidly develop a sector it already dominates globally

Beijing having shown the political will to tackle its serious pollution crisis in recent years, a rapid abandonment of coal is possible, says Hagelberg. Even if new coal-fired power plants are built, old plants can be taken out of service to compensate for this increase.

“It will have to happen if they are to achieve their goals,” he said.

The benefits of rapid decarbonization

Given the scale of China’s commitment to 2060, Christine Loh believes that China has not only planned a decarbonization revolution, but also fears the impact of climate change, including severe flooding. “He believes in science,” she said.

Meanwhile, the massive investments needed to achieve decarbonization could boost China’s GDP by up to 5% by the end of this decade, and by 1 to 2% in the long run due to reduced imports of fossil fuels (including oil, whose consumption has tripled in the last decade), according to the modeling from Cambridge Econometrics.

But with around 5 million people in China employed in the coal sector alone, job losses remain a short-term problem. More search by Cambridge Econometrics shows, however, that the massive infrastructure construction that will underpin a clean energy transformation will ultimately create as many jobs as it will lose by 2060.

Chinese investments in renewables would not only reduce CO2 emissions and lower the price of clean energy, but could create what Pollitt calls a positive “spillover” effect globally. The climate community will closely monitor details of China’s commitment to the next five-year plan, which is due out in April.