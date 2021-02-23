Following TMC Bengals daughter Mamata campaign Prime Minister Modi highlights plight of Bangal Ki Betiyon





Two days after the ruling West Bengal party launched a campaign describing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Bengal’s own daughter’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday teased the state government highlighting the plight of “Bangal ki betiyon” (the Bengal girls), while citing how the TMC government failed to implement the centre’s drinking water supply projects. As he addressed a rally in Bandel in the Hooghly district on Monday – his second political rally this year ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections – Modi said the Centre’s Jal Jeevan mission was working hard to ensure that all households in the villages of the country are provided with drinking water facilities. “The goal is to ensure that our mothers, sisters and daughters do not waste time and energy fetching drinking water. The goal is to save our children from the diseases that polluted water can cause. This mission is all the more important for Bengal as here, out of the 1.5 to 1.75 crore of rural households, only about 2 lakh have drinking water facilities, ”said Modi. According to the prime minister, 3.6 crores of households across the country have so far been fitted with a drinking water connection. With Bengal lagging behind, the Center gave it a boost, but the state government did not respond, the prime minister alleged. “Bengal could bring the supply to only 9 lakh households. At the rate they work, no one knows how many years it will take to provide running drinking water to every rural household, ”Modi said. Modi also cited another example to explain the lack of seriousness on the part of the Bengal government in providing piped drinking water. “The Indian government has given over Rs 1,700 crore to the state government, but it only managed to spend Rs 609 crore. They are sitting on top of the others,” he asserted. Modi then raised the issue of Bengal girls harmed by the state government. “It shows that the government of Bengal cares about the sisters and daughters of Bengal. Are not those who carry drinking water also the girls of Bengal? Should Bengal girls have water or not? Can those who do injustice to Bengal girls be forgiven? asked the Prime Minister. Her reference to “Bengal girls” is seen as a direct encroachment on the official TMC election slogan, launched last week. The slogan read: “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai”, which means Bengal wants his own daughter. Incidentally, one of the dominant themes of the TMC election campaign is the good job the Mamata Banerjee government has done for women. The party cites the internationally recognized program for girls, Kanysahree, the Rupashree project, the universal health insurance system where the card is issued on behalf of women, the emphasis on women-centered self-help groups, the free ambulance service to increase institutional delivery, grants for maternal nutrition of newborns, among others. Political observers said Modi’s speech was intended to blunt the TMC campaign portraying Mamata Banerjee as the Bengal girl, a campaign many expected to generate feelings and sympathy among women in the state. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

