Opinion | The Future of Republican Parties: Staying True or Disavowing Trump?





For the publisher:

Re Why Are Republicans Still This Loyal to a Mar-a-Lago Exile ?, By Peter Wehner (Op-Ed, nytimes.com, February 14):

The old Annie Hall joke captures the Republican Party dilemma: a guy walks into a psychiatrist’s office and says, Doc, my brothers are crazy; he thinks it’s a chicken. The doc says, why not commit it? The guy answers, I would, but we need the eggs.

Almost half a century ago, the Republican establishment, which favors low taxes, limited regulations and free trade, realizing that these policies have limited appeal beyond boardrooms and clubs. country, has welcomed into the GOP anti-abortion evangelicals, one-question voters with weapons, and those competing agendas to help African Americans, gays, and other marginalized Americans. For the following decades, the party elites ruled the Republican perch, won the elections, and pushed their economic platform.

For five years with Donald Trump defeating Jeb Bush et al., Chickens are now at the top of the Republican pecking order. Mr Wehner argues that the party should adopt a political platform to meet the challenges of the modern world and no longer be the nest of madness.

Good luck, but the experience of half a century shows that to win elections, the Republican Party needs eggs.

Larry KahnPotomac, Md.

For the publisher:

I think Peter Wehner is perfect. I have also been concerned about the substance and direction of the Republican Party for the past five years.

One possible solution to both ensure that Trump’s phoenix does not rise from its ashes and help put more thoughtful, honest and moderate Republicans in a position to have greater influence is to ask Democrats to change their position. electoral registration in republican.

I’m not advocating that the Democrats get off the ship; they can still vote democratic in general elections. I advocate that by registering Republicans for the primaries, they will be able to undermine Donald Trump’s power over the party and put in place candidates who are not megalomaniac, undemocratic and dishonest (if not just chicken).

Crosby BrownWyndmoor, Pennsylvania.

For the publisher:

Lindsey Graham, in an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, said the winning strategy for Republicans going forward was to tie their strings to the recently acquitted former president.

Donald Trump lost the election, lost 61 court challenges, and helped Republicans lose control of the Senate. The Trump insurgents who stormed the Capitol with their MAGA caps and Trump placards effectively branded the MAGA hat wearers as insurgents. He lost his Twitter account in addition to his presidential chair.

Democrats should be encouraged if Republicans are following Mr. Graham’s advice.

Alan Lubell in New York

For the publisher:

If Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Kevin McCarthy are to build a Republican Party that can win an election, they should recruit conservatives from the African American and Hispanic communities. African Americans are the most consistent American devotees, followed by Hispanics, then whites. Along with Hispanic Americans, a large percentage have conservative views on abortion.

So why are Republican leaders pushing them back by actively perpetuating false stereotypes of African Americans as violent recently by repeatedly referring to the tiny minority of Black Lives Matter protests that were violent, rather than the 93%? who were peaceful? Why fight to maintain the loyalty of a racist minority rather than fight to recruit conservatives in principle, regardless of their ethnicity?

The success of our American experience depends on our dedication to the ideas of our foundational documents, not to any particular ethnic or tribal identity.

Susan WagnerNederland, Colorado.

