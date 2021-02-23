Iran nuclear deal gets ‘temporary’ solution

IAEA deal with Tehran gives more time for revival of key pact

VIENNIAL The International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, has reached a temporary deal with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal, its chief said on Sunday.

Iran will halt the implementation of the voluntary measures envisaged in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, from Tuesday, to comply with a law passed by its parliament, the director general told reporters. from the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, after a visit to Tehran.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Grossi’s visit “resulted in a very significant diplomatic achievement and a very significant technical achievement.”

The IAEA will continue its essential verification and surveillance activities for up to three months, according to a temporary bilateral technical agreement between the two parties, Grossi said.

He said the temporary agreement allows further political discussions at other levels to take place and helps “avoid a situation in which we have been, in practical terms, blind.”

The Iranian parliament approved a law in December obliging the Iranian government to restart 20% uranium enrichment, then stop implementing the IAEA additional protocol if sanctions against Iran should be lifted. under the JCPOA continue to be in place.

Grossi’s visit to Tehran came amid heightened efforts between the administration of US President Joe Biden, European powers and Iran to salvage the 2015 deal which had been on the verge of collapse since the US president then, Donald Trump, withdrew the United States and impose sanctions on the nation.

Tehran had notified the UN body that if the suspensions were lifted, it would suspend “voluntary transparency measures”, in particular inspections of non-nuclear sites.

“There is less access, let’s face it. But we were still able to retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work,” Grossi told reporters.

No “ flying blind ”

Under the temporary agreement, Tehran will record and keep for “three months information on certain activities and surveillance equipment,” the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, or IAEO, said in a statement.

“During this period, the IAEA will not have access to this information,” he said. “If the sanctions are completely lifted within three months, Iran will provide this information to the IAEA, otherwise the information will be deleted forever,” the statement added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has signaled that the Islamic Republic is keen to avoid a “deadlock” on inspections, but also warned that it could move further away from its commitments if Washington does not lift sanctions.

Grossi had said earlier that his hope of visiting Tehran was “to stabilize a situation which was very volatile”.

Grossi declined to give his own estimate of the reduction in IAEA inspection capacity on Sunday, but said the number of inspectors would not be reduced and the agency would still be able to conduct probes. snapshots.

Zarif said Biden rejected his predecessor’s Iranian “maximum pressure” policy only in words, but in practice he is following the same course of action so far.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it is ready to return to its nuclear commitments, on condition that Washington takes the first step in lifting the sanctions that have brought economic pain to Iran.

But Zarif warned that if the sanctions were not lifted, his country would continue to reduce its commitments under the 2015 agreement with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

The stockpile of “enriched uranium will increase”, he said, stressing that Tehran had the right, under the agreement, to cease to respect its commitments “totally or partially” if the other parties do not respect. not theirs.

“We are still in the partial phase,” Zarif said. “We can be total.”

European Union political director Enrique Mora has proposed an “informal meeting” involving Iran, with Washington agreeing in principle.

Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of neighboring Turkey, said on Sunday that there was a “window of opportunity” for the lifting of sanctions against Iran, calling it “legal and logical”.

Xinhua – Agencies







