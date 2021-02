Supreme Court rules against Trump in New York tax filing case

Regarding the taxes of the former president *, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Monday that it hardly wanted part of the former president * of the United States, and it delivered the former president * at the mercy of a New York district attorney. From the Washington Post:

After a four-month delay, the court dismissed Trump’s request in a one-sentence order with no dissent recorded.

It is clear that the court waited until the end of the election and its prolonged consequences before washing the hands of the former president *, which is a worrying sign for him, his family and his various failures and facilitators.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has won all stages of the legal fight – including the first round in the Supreme Court – but has yet to receive the files he says are necessary for a grand jury investigation on whether the president’s businesses violated state law. . The current struggle follows the High Court ruling last summer that the president is not immune from criminal investigation while he is in office. “No citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in criminal proceedings,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority in this decision 7 against 2.

It is almost as if the whole constitutional system is trying (belatedly) to get rid of the ergot poisoning that it had voluntarily ingested in the fall of 2016. Considering the existing prion disease that entered the Party Republican when he ate the monkey brains of the conservatism “movement”, the effects were profound. From the American Society for Microbiology:

Sometimes known as St. Anthony’s fire (for the group of monks who tried to help during a particularly severe outbreak), the disease most often surfaced in the summers after cold, wet winters that were followed by long wet springs. Entire families are said to be suffering either from burning symptoms and possibly gangrene in the hands and feet, or from epileptic convulsions, headaches and hallucinations.

Maybe the latter will pass one day, but I’m not optimistic.

Charles P. Pierce Charles P Pierce is the author of four books, the most recent of which is Idiot America, and has been a journalist since 1976.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos