Dubai-based Indian receives letter from Prime Minister Modi praising his ‘beautiful’ portrait





Saran Sasikumar, a 14-year-old Dubai-based boy from Kerala, received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 9th-grade student made a six-layer stenciled portrait of the chef on the day of the Republic. PM Modi, in the letter to Sasikumar, praised his efforts and told the teenager that the sketch reflected his love and affection for India. Calling the 14-year-old work of art “beautiful”, PM Modi also recognized how art is “an effective medium for expressing the innermost thoughts and emotions”. The Dubai-based boy expressed the exhilarating feeling of receiving the letter from Honorable PM Modi and called it “great motivation” while also sharing the copy of the post on Twitter. According to the Gulf News report in January, Sasikumar, who is a student at the New Indian Model School, Dubai, portrayed PM Modi to mark Republic Day of India. The 14-year-old man’s artwork measures 90 cm by 60 cm and was presented to the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates in January, as a gift to the Prime Minister. Receiving the gift from a boy based in Dubai, PM Modi appreciated his creativity and even encouraged Sasikumar to excel in the arts and academics. “Art is an effective way to express our deepest thoughts and emotions and to connect our imaginations to creativity. The portrait you draw reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for painting. nation, ”Prime Minister Modi said. . “I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time excel in academia. Best wishes for one. brilliant and successful future, ”added Modi before concluding the letter with his signature. Read – Artist TikTok creates a portrait of Leonardo Di Caprio using 400 Rubik’s Cube; Watch the video Read – An Afghan painter paints the portrait of PM Modi in Kabul and wishes a long friendship with India ‘Great achievement’ Receiving recognition from Prime Minister Modi, Sasikumar said he and his family were delighted and grateful to the Minister as well as the Indian Consulate in Dubai for helping his works reach New Delhi and the Prime Minister. The 14-year-old is said to have said: “Being a huge fan of the Indian Prime Minister, I consider this a very big achievement.” Read – ‘Historic Moment’: Kamala Harris Glass Portrait Unveiled at Lincoln Memorial Read – Artist creates natural portrait of Lewis in Atlanta Park







