Bidens’ best political friend may well be Donald Trump





In the past 72 hours, we have learned that Trump will reappear for an appearance at the CPAC conference later this month, where he is expected to give a show of force by saying he is the presumptive candidate for the 2024 President. if he decides to show up. He may also give a speech at an upcoming Republican National Committee meeting. And the United States Supreme Court paved the way for the disclosure of Trumps tax returns to investigators in New York State.

Every time Trump makes the news, it both divides Republicans on whether the party should continue to embrace him or move on, and he frames Bidens’ presidency in terms of just who he doesn’t. isn’t: Trump.

In other words, it looks like Trump isn’t planning to leave anytime soon. This is a situation that could perfectly suit Biden.

Consider what happened with Trump looming in the news. There was an impeachment trial that, again, made Biden more presidential and created political space to move the COVID relief deal forward.

There’s also the fact that the Republican House caucus in recent weeks have taken votes that have been put in place to reprimand two of their own, one from the moderate wing and the other from the grassroots plus Trump- y. Trump also suggested he would start weighing in on the main GOP challenges that have recently arisen.

It’s important to remember that political attention is a zero-sum game. While there are many issues and concerns, there can only be one topic, for example, on cable news being discussed at any particular time. If this moment is about Trump and not the Biden debate, then it’s a victory for Biden. For example, the Trump tax filing affair is taking up space in the political conversation that could have been devoted to Neera Tanden, who is less and less likely to be confirmed by the Senate to take the post of director of the Office of Management and Budget.

While Tandens’ future in the Biden administration is unclear, the tax ruling for Trump is clear. The tax returns themselves may not become public, but the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will continue. And that probably means even more Trump stories in the future.

It is not clear whether Biden agrees with this premise he enjoys. At a CNN town hall meeting last week, Biden called Trump a former guy and said: For the past four years, all that has made the headlines has been Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is about the American people.

There is no doubt that Trump could stand in the way, especially during a large political deployment or to prevent Republicans from joining Biden in reaching a bipartisan deal. But Biden must remember that just not being Trump was a key factor in how he got elected president in the first place. Moreover, according to a Suffolk University / USA Today poll released on Sunday, nearly half of Republicans would drop out of their party if Trump formed another, a situation that would almost guarantee Biden’s re-election if he decided to introduce himself.

Biden can’t really stop Trump from making the news. So he might as well ride with it.

James Pindell can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.

