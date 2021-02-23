After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls Ashol Paribarton in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for Ashol Paribartan (real transformation) in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are slated for the next two months, while mounting a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee .

He also reported the extension of the north-south metro corridor from Noapara town to Dakshineshwar, as well as many other rail projects. Chief Minister Banerjee, however, has skipped the post.

West Bengal needs the government of the Bharatiya Janata party not only for a change of power, but for Ashol Paribartan. In order to introduce Ashol Paribartan into the current situation of Bengal, the lotus should bloom here, Modi said while adding that the people of Bengal have already decided to change.

He was addressing a public gathering in the Hooghly district, about 50 km north of Kolkata. It was the second public gathering of prime ministers this month in eastern state, where the BJP had made deep inroads by winning 18 of 42 seats in the 2019 poll in Lok Sabha.

The development of Bengal is only possible when there will be a trade union regime, a reign of extortionists, a culture of cut money (commission) and an administration which gives shelter to morons. We cannot have development until the rule of law is established and the government does not listen to the common man. Voices are rising from all corners to demand Ashol Paribartan, he added as he sharpened his attack on the TMC.

Paribartan was the main slogan of the Trinamool Congress in 2011 when it uprooted the 34-year-old Left Front government. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda had said the BJP would turn the state into Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) in five years.

The injustice was done with the pride of Bengal. There is a great policy behind it. It is this policy that empowers appeasement instead of development and sustains the vote bank on patriotism. The same policy prevents the people of Bengal from playing Durga Puja, Modi added.

The Prime Minister alleged that the TMC government did not allow the implementation of development programs in the state.

You will be surprised to know what they (TMC) did in Bengal. Even the country would be surprised to know that of the 1.5 to 1.75 crore rural households in West Bengal, only about two Lakh households had access to running water. As part of the Jal Jeevan mission, around 3.6 million households received piped water in the country. Even after releasing funds and stepping up our efforts, only nine Lakh households in the state were able to get running water. At the rate at which the TMC government is working, it would take years for households to get running water, he said.

He said that there is no shortage of enthusiasm to invest in Bengal, but that it is the environment the government has created – the so-called culture of money reduction and unionism, that poses a problem.

Every Bengal son and daughter living abroad wants to do something for the state. But they have a complaint how to contribute even if they want to? Even if you want to take a building with rent, you have to pay less. They are so well known that they take money cut from both sides. Without the union’s permission, they can’t even take a building to rent, he said.

He said that while the Center sends money directly to the bank accounts of farmers and the poor, West Bengal government funds cannot reach people without the punishment of TMC-backed extortionists.

It is for this reason that while the leaders of TMC in the villages get richer while the common man gets poorer. The Center has published 1,700 crore to the TMC government. But only 609 crores were used. The government sits on the rest 1100 crores. This shows that the TMC government does not care about the poor and Bengal girls, he said.

On Saturday, the TMC launched its main campaign slogan – Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay (Bengal wants his own daughter) projecting Mamata Banerjee as the Bengal girl.

The TMC hit back at the prime minister and refuted the appeasement claims.

“The prime minister has never spoken about the rising prices of fuel and LPG. He has never denounced the farmers protesting in Delhi. He should see what is happening in Gujarat before raising baseless allegations against it. West Bengal, “said Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson for TMC.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said: “Modi has raised false and baseless allegations. Mamata Baneerjee herself is inaugurating around 200 Durga Pujas. All Durga Pujas must get permission from the local police. Maybe one or two of them were not authorized. 50,000 clubs to perform the puja, “said

He warned that it would be “devastating” if the BJP came to power in Bengal.

“The BJP is not in power. But its workers and leaders have already started extortion. If the BJP comes to power it would be devastating,” Roy said.

He also accused the Center of withholding money in Bengal.

“The Center never gives any money. They don’t release the GST share. After Cyclone Amphan, they released around 3,700 rand crore. This is BJP propaganda,” Roy said.