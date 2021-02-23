Melania Trump’s joke threatens Animal House star with death





Los Angeles Police are investigating a report by actor Tim Matheson, who said he has been receiving death and extortion threats since he joked on Twitter about Melania Trump’s ability to English, TMZ reported.

The “Animal House” star posted a deleted tweet on Jan. 22, welcoming Jill Biden to the White House, TMZ said. He wrote that it was wonderful to have a “first lady with class and heart” – and who “speaks English”.

TMZ noted that Matheson’s blow to Melania Trump is more characteristic of her notoriously belligerent husband. Former President Donald Trump regularly tweeted insults against political enemies, especially against a prominent woman who had criticized him, before he was suspended from Twitter.

Tim Matheson (as Ronald Reagan) in Killing Reagan. (Photo credit: National Geographic Channels / Hopper Stone, SMPSP)

Matheson, 73, later apologized for insulting Melania Trump, of Slovenian origin, who speaks with an accent. Matheson, who played fraternity brother Eric “Otter” Stratton in the 1978 comedy, said his “rushed and stupid” remark was not funny and “in bad taste.”

This morning I made a hasty, silly joke about the former First Lady. It wasn’t funny and it was in bad taste. It was unfortunate and humorless and I apologize.

– Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) January 22, 2021

Several days later, Matheson thanked Melania Trump for her work as First Lady and again apologized for her “stupid, ignorant and rude remark,” TMZ reported. In a response to his farewell message upon leaving the White House, he also blamed himself for being “wrong, cruel and intolerant,” TMZ reported.

Matheson’s apology, however, was not enough to stop an apparent Melania Trump fan from harassing him online, with threats escalating, TMZ reported. The person vowed to “kick his ass” and added an attempted extortion to a list of possible offenses, writing: “Pay me a lot of money or I will kill you.”

Matheson, 73, has also had his contact with politics – playing the vice president of the television series “West Wing” and President Reagan in the 2016 TV movie “Killing Reagan”, about John’s failed assassination attempt. Hinkley in 1981.

TMZ has rightly pointed out that it is not common for celebrities to apologize for much more offensive comments or mischief, let alone apologize in a way that expresses genuine remorse. Matheson’s apologies therefore stood out. The gossip website said the investigation was ongoing.

