With Trump gone, AG Maura Healey has a new political goal: Charlie Baker





Now that she can no longer prosecute Donald Trump, Attorney General Maura Healey appears to have found her next big target: Charlie Baker.

Healey in recent weeks has stepped up pressure on the Republican governor over the vaccine rollout, exploiting a key weakness that could be a centerpiece of a Democratic campaign against Baker.

Healeys’ new interest in Governor Baker and state affairs comes as she is expected to broadly explore her own candidacy for governor in 2022.

The very demanding Liberal GA is the big fish in the Democratic governor’s waters and would be the biggest obstacle for Bakers to a third term – if he decides to run again.

Healey appears to be entering state campaign mode now that 2021 is in full swing and his favorite nemesis, Trump, is gone.

And focusing on the disastrous early distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and issues with the national vaccine website is now prime territory for Baker’s critics. Healey was on Monday in Chelsea, a community particularly affected by COVID-19 and home to many minorities and frontline workers.

I think fairness should have and should continue to be at the forefront of planning, Healey said. It’s not only a matter of fairness and fairness… but it’s also the key, I think, to public health outcomes. We have a lot of ground to do as a State on this subject. Were playing catch-up here.

Healeys’ criticism of Baker rings a bit hollow as the state has actually made Chelsea a priority by providing thousands of doses per week to local clinics.

But she’s tapping into what quickly became Bakers Achilles Heel – the painfully slow and troubled vaccine delivery scheme.

Bakers’ popularity is plummeting as more frustrated residents complain about his performance during the pandemic, which lately includes exaggerated punches and admitting his hair is on fire to express his anger.

These theaters could play a little better if Massachusetts had a better early vaccine delivery rate – it initially ranked among the worst in the entire country.

It’s not just residents who are feeling the burn from the poor vaccine rollout – local health boards and city officials have also complained about being excluded from distribution plans, as Baker has driven thousands of residents to mass vaccination sites like Fenway Park.

“I think it’s really important for the administration to sit down with city leaders and understand that,” Healey said.

So what does the vaccine distribution plan have to do with Healeys’ work as attorney general?

Very little, in fact. All the more reason why it is remarkable that Healey uses the problem as a weapon against Baker.

We don’t really let a particular job description define us, Healey said when asked why, as an MA, she was focusing on the vaccine. It’s fundamentally about taking care of people.

If Healey comes up against Baker, here’s a suggestion for a slogan: Maybe it’s time we needed a governor whose hair is NOT on fire.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos