Government timeline urges Tesla to invest in RI





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Continuation of investment plans by American car manufacturers, You’re hereIn Indonesia, it became a question after the news that the company owned by Elon Musk will produce electric cars in India. Spokesman for the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, Jodi Mahardi, said the government will continue to put pressure on Tesla Inc. “With Tesla, from the start, the talks were in other areas,” Jodi said, quoted on Sunday February 21, 2021. However, Jodi did not explain in detail the latest developments in the discussion of this collaboration with Tesla. “But I can’t say more. Please understand,” he said. Also read: Arcandra Tahar’s Story on Why Tesla Built a Factory in Silicon Valley Jodi’s statement responded to news that Tesla was now in the final stages of securing a production deal Electric car in India. The location will be the Elon Musk Company’s third production base after the United States and China. The following is a timeline of government measures to get Tesla to invest in the country. 1. The Jokowi hall At the end of 2020, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to consider Indonesia as the location of the SpaceX rocket launch facility, as well as discuss various opportunities for investment in the country. “Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to President Joko Widodo’s invitation by planning to send his team to Indonesia in January 2021 to explore all opportunities for cooperation,” Jodi Mahardi said in a written statement on Saturday. December 12, 2020. Elon Musk just took over Bill Gates’ position in November 2020 as the second richest person in the world. Musk’s personal fortune skyrocketed in 2020 to over $ 150 billion, largely because Musk owns a significant stake in Tesla, or roughly 20% of the company’s shares. REUTERS Jokowi’s invitation began with a phone conversation with Elon Musk on Friday, December 11, 2020. Accompanied by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Jokowi and Elon Musk discussed opportunities for Tesla’s investment in Indonesia. During the conversation, the two exchanged views on the electric car industry and the main components of electric batteries. Around this time, Jokowi also invited Tesla to look at investment opportunities to build a rocket launch pad in the country.







