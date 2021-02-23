‘Our big cities will bounce back’: Boris Johnson doesn’t think Covid will ‘dig’ city centers like Manchester

Boris Johnson has expressed confidence that city centers such as Manchester will ‘bounce back’ from the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference in Downing Street this evening, the Prime Minister was asked about fears that cities are ‘facing disaster’ due to restrictions that will likely last until mid-summer and may lead to a more fundamental shift in life and work trends.

“I think there will be changes as a result of the pandemic, I think it will accelerate some trends,” Mr Johnson said.

“There may be more accommodation opportunities in the city centers, on the high streets, which have changed the way they work for a long time anyway.

“But I don’t think it will mean a fundamental change in the way life in our big cities really works.

He continued, “I have long chaired Transport for London and the better the distance communication, the more people can talk on devices, there is a paradox.

“More people want to see each other face to face.

“And I’m sure I’ll be back.”





“I think London, our great cities, will be filled with buzz, life and excitement again, provided people have the confidence to come back to these city centers.

“This confidence will come from the continued success of the immunization program and the feeling that the disease is finally being managed in a way that people understand.

“I’m skeptical when people say this is going to lead to a massive change in city life, I doubt it. I think our big cities will rebound along with the rest of the economy.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks will be welcomed by the large number of businesses that depend on the economy of Manchester city center.

But many remain pessimistic about the future after he unveiled his “road map” out of lockdown.



(Image: Getty Images)



The hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit sectors.

The government’s plan will allow open-air hospitality establishments, such as beer gardens, to open on April 12.

Indoor restaurant and pub spaces will not be able to accommodate guests inside until May 17th at the earliest.

The gap between one framework and the other is “ disappointing ”, say operators, after sites have spent so much time and money making their spaces as safe as Covid.

The British Beer & Pub Association said three out of five pubs will remain closed during this time, either because they “don’t have any outdoor space or simply because they won’t be commercially sustainable.”



(Image: Getty Images)



Sacha Lord said beer gardens are “a luxury reserved only for middle class neighborhoods that have the space and the financial means”.

He continued: “It is once again the working class that is hit hardest by decisions coming out of Westminster during this pandemic.”

Former Man United star and property investor Gary Neville had previously advocated for workers to return to Manchester city center as soon as possible.

Tweeting before the roadmap milestones were confirmed, he wrote: “The first reports are published on the ‘Roadmap’.

“The suggestion seems to be that 4 stages will be announced. I can only think of 2:

“1. Children back to school as soon as possible

“2. Reopen the country the day after the vaccination of the over 50s and the most vulnerable. (April 15)”

Common co-founder Jonny Heyes said he was looking forward to “ hearing the hubbub again from a bustling place full of love and laughter ”, adding that the roadmap gives a bit light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: ‘The apparent success of the vaccine rollout, in large part thanks to the NHS, is starting to give us hope that things can start to return to normal.

“I am really in the camp that has prepared to be careful, so I welcome the pace and tone of the governments approach.

“We have to hope that we can hang on with our friends in the hospitality industry and move on to the other side so that we can welcome customers again.”