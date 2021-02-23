Xi Jinping’s semi-suburban economic model lifts county out of poverty

10:02

Traveling through dangerous terrain, collecting information and promoting anti-poverty programs, Chinese President Xi Jinping has left his mark on 221 villages as well as 25 townships in Zhengding, a once very poor county in Shijiazhuang City. , in Hebei province, north of China. He worked there for more than three years and helped people lift themselves out of poverty. Large numbers of people were still living in poverty in the 1980s when the country launched its reform and openness policy – the largest economic reform ever since 1949 and began to experience rapid economic expansion. In 1982, Xi volunteered to take on the task of leading Zhengding’s development by taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the policy of openness.

File photo of Xi Jinping listening to a villager in Zhengding County, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province.

He frequently visited the villages to learn about the situations on the ground. According to officials at the time, Xi was often seen cycling in the fields, asking villagers about their income and the yield of their crops. Zhengding County was divided into two districts by a river and there was no bridge. To get to the other side, Xi had to cross an expanse of sandy riverbed. Local villagers often saw him carrying his bicycle on his shoulders and wading through the mud. “When in power, officials must bring benefits to the people. We cannot work for one, two or three years without making a difference for the county. At the same time, we should not be keen on either. to achieve instant success, ”Xi said. County-level CPC secretaries at a seminar at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in 2015. As an agricultural county, Zhengding was heavily dependent on primary industry, and 70 percent of its workforce was concentrated in agriculture. In 1984, Xi came up with the idea of ​​a “semi-suburban economic model”. As Zhengding is near Shijiazhuang, the largest city in Hebei, the economic model means that Zhengding should develop, transform and provide everything Shijiazhuang needs to develop the local economy and improve the income of the villagers.

File photo of Xi Jinping with villagers from Zhengding County, Shijiazhuang City, North China's Hebei Province.

This economic approach consisted of planting trees to contain the high winds before starting to develop the local economy. Xi therefore mobilized local officials to teach farmers how to grow fruit trees. The villagers received on-site advice as well as technical support. At the time, to increase people’s income, each village was asked to build an orchard and each family a vineyard. In the 1980s, although the villagers were unfamiliar with the concept of a market economy, everyone was looking for a path to wealth. When Xi presented his approach to economic development, it aroused the enthusiasm of many people. Wang Daoyong, a farmer from Xiguan village, said that in 1983, after the distribution of farmland to residents, his father started growing vegetables, but he did not get any financial support from the government. A year later, when the semi-suburban business model was officially adopted, his father received plastic sheeting and mulch film. And, after the greenhouses were built, county government staff came to provide technical advice. “The day I learned of my father’s plan, I quit my job, which only earned me 60 yuan a month. After we became full-time market gardeners, we could earn 70 to 80 yuan per day. A year later, we have accumulated 10,000 yuan and won the county’s first prosperous home award, ”Wang said. In the beginning, only a few families in the village grew vegetables. But with support from the county government, by the end of 1984, 60 to 70 percent of households had registered. Two years later, that figure has risen to almost 90 percent.

File photo of Xi Jinping (C) during a meeting with local officials in Zhengding County, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province.