Indonesian President Joko Widodo warns of wildfires when hot spots are identified, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday (February 22) that local governments must be prepared for fires that could occur later this year due to the discovery of hot spots on the island of Sumatra. The Southeast Asian country has been hit by the largest rainforest fires outside the Amazon and Congo in recent years, bringing endangered species such as orangutans and tigers with it, causing suffocation throughout the region. The number of hot spots in Rio province on the island of Sumatra had risen to 63 on Monday, state news agency Andara said citing a weather official. Ninety-nine percent of forest fires are caused by humans, both intentional and negligent, Joko said in a virtual meeting with officials. Farmers often use fire as a cheap method of transferring land, and the president has asked local governments to build infrastructure to control forest fires. He warned that Sumatra is facing wildfires this month and that the Kalimantan region on the island of Borneo and the island of Sulawesi could start to see wildfires from May to July, the period of peak from August to September. The president said the fires could cause significant financial losses and “not to mention damage to our environment and ecosystems”. The fires, sometimes intended to destroy land for oil palm plantations among the world’s major producers of raw materials, were the most devastating in 2015, costing the nation $ 16.1 billion ($ 21.3 billion). World Bank. At the same time, the total economic damage and loss caused by the fires in 2019 amounted to at least $ 5.2 billion, or 0.5 percent of GDP, according to the World Bank.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos