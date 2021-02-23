Boris Johnson’s announcement suggests when we can kiss loved ones again

Boris Johnson’s announcement of the roadmap to ease the lockdown has placed hope in the heart of the country that the end of this difficult period of lockdown is finally in sight.
Of course, there are many obstacles in the way, as the government insists that easing restrictions will be driven by “data, not dates.”
However, if the number of cases continues to drop and the restrictions can ease as expected, we could look at some semblance of “normal life” by the end of June.
In his last Covid-19 Response Document released today (Monday, February 22), the government said it would consider updating “as soon as possible” its advice on social distancing between friends and family, including when hugs are allowed.
People urged the government to make social contact – and physical social contact – a priority as the lockdown eases, and although the government has said it can’t definitively set a date when cuddling will be allowed, he gave directions.
This is an important step for many, but especially for those who live alone, roommate with strangers or those who are unable to form a bubble.
In the Covid-19 response document, the government said it will: “Continuously review the evidence for the effectiveness of the vaccine, including its impact on transmission.
“As soon as possible, and no later than Step 3, the government will update its advice on social distancing between friends and family, including hugs.”
“Until then, people should continue to stay away from anyone who is not in their household or bubble of support, and maintain habits such as washing their hands regularly and letting air in. fresh.
Learn about coronavirus vaccinations in your area with this handy widget.
Stage 3 will be considered no earlier than May 17th and is the stage where the rule of six may be allowed indoors at hospitality venues and at home, some major events may take place and indoor attractions such as cinemas may reopen.
Indoor socialization will be limited to groups of six, or two households, but the Covid-19 Response document states “it may be possible to go further than that in Step 3 depending on the data. “
This suggests that hugging our friends and family may be allowed at the end of May, and the government will let the public know when they are safe and allowed to do so.
At the Downing Street press conference tonight, Mirror political editor Pippa Crerar asked when people might return to work in offices or kiss family or friends depending on social distance and face mask reviews.
Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, said the vaccination campaign would lead to the relaxation of some restrictions.
He warned, however, that face masks might be needed in the winter and encouraged people to take personal responsibility.
We have set up a Facebook group for residents of London to share information and advice that benefits the community and helps keep people safe in the face of the current pandemic.
Please join this group to share information, learn more and offer or get help in the local community if needed.
