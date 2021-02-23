Tourism Minister endorses new campaign and encourages the public to be proud of Toba’s local products





The minister announced the new policy alongside a set of guidelines from the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Governor of the Bank of Indonesia Perry Warjiyo; Ministry of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati; Minister of Communications and Information Johny Gerard Plate, and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo of Balige North Sumatra; and the Regent of Dairi Regency Eddy Keleng Ate Berutu.

Taking the example, Sandiaga launched the new Beli Kreatif Danau Toba policy at Debang Resort, Dairi, North Sumatra in a traditional Tapak Catur song market featuring Ulos Simalungun motif from local fashion designer Irsan. “I came straight from Dairi Regency wearing my traditional Tapak Catur songket clothing specifically to express my gratitude to this incredibly creative designer and to demonstrate my wholehearted support for the Beli Kreatif Danau Toba movement. This outfit is one of many examples of local Toba products that have been turned into one of Indonesia’s exclusive economic products, ”Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said. #BeliKreatifDanauToba (BKDT) The BKDT movement consists of two main programs: Provide support to local businesses based in Toba through skills upgrading Improve marketing through “market support”, helping artisans to increase their domestic sales or export volume to increase turnover and employment. To ensure the success of the central policy of the BKDT, MOTCE has developed three strategies: innovation, adaptation and collaboration to stimulate the tourism sector and the creative economy by Indonesia. Commenting on MoTCE’s support for central government policy, Minister Uno said: “The three strategies and sets of programs are designed to help facilitate the growth of the 5,700 craft enterprises of the Lake Toba creative economy in North Sumatra. “ He added: “Furthermore, as a popular campaign for the country, each has been designed in a spirit of collaboration between ministries, local governments, markets, SME communities and creative economy actors. so that we can all play our part and show our support for Indonesia development.” In line with the national Bangga Buatan Indonesia (BBI) movement, launched by the president in 2020, MOTCE also launched the Beli Kreatif Lokal campaign (purchase of innovative local products). The new policy will provide market support and assistance to artisans in the fashion, craft and cuisine sub-sectors of the Jabodetabek region. In 2021, MOTCE will expand the program derived from the national BBI movement to facilitate the growth of Indonesian artisans North Sumatra as part of the BKDT program. In addition, MOTCE will also promote Lake Toba as a “ super priority destination ” with the development to be overseen by the President. Joko Widodo. “Through this program, MOTCE wants to encourage a feeling of pride in the purchase and use of local products from North Sumatra among the public so that we can actively participate in the national economic recovery ”, explained Sandiaga. SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

