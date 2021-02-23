India clears Pak PM Imran Khan plane to use Indian airspace





Stay tuned to see all the live updates here

Updated: Tue February 23 2021 09:25 AM IS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur on Tuesday. The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. today by videoconference. According to an official press release, the Prime Minister will also address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be in attendance.

Here are the live updates from February 23:

9:26 a.m .: Sensex up 143 points, currently at 49,887; Owl in 14720

9:17 am: Punjab | The number of cases here has increased over the past 4-5 days. I call on people to wear masks, disinfect their hands and maintain social distancing: Dr Mohinder Singh, Ludhiana Deputy Medical Commissioner

9:12 am: Saddened by the death of 5 people in the explosion of Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur. Too bad such an incident took place after the explosion of Shivamogga. The government will investigate and take action against those implicated: Karnataka Mines & Geology Min Murugesh Nirani

9:05 am: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributes masks at Dadar vegetable market as # COVID19 cases rise “Mumbai police have joined us. People are more afraid of the police only marshals. Ask everyone to wear masks, disinfect and maintain social distancing “she says

8:55 a.m .: An FIR was recorded after a video of an assaulted girl went viral. All the accused will be identified and action will be taken against them: Aditya Kumar, SSP, Gaya

8.45 a.m .: Bihar: Six people dead, three injured in a collision between a truck and an SUV on national road 31 at Katihar in Kursela

8:30 a.m .: India clears Pakistani plane PM Imran Khan to use Indian airspace, he goes to Sri Lanka: Sources

8:10 am: Nagaland: Tax rate on gasoline and other motor spirits reduced from 29.80% to 25% per liter or from Rs 18.26 to Rs 16.04 per liter (whichever is greater). Tax rate for diesel reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per liter or 17.50% to 16.50 per liter (whichever is greater).

8:00 a.m .: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 90.83 per liter (25 paise increase) and Rs 81.32 per liter (35 paise increase) respectively

7:45 a.m .: The United States stands with the Burmese people who are calling for the restoration of a democratically elected government. Today’s appointments are another step in promoting the accountability of military leaders who commit violence and try to suppress the will of the people: US Secretary of State Blinken

7:30 a.m .: US names two more officials linked to coup in Burma: US Department of State

7.15am: PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute for Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur and deliver remarks at the 66th IIT Convocation, via video conference

7h00: Karnataka: checks carried out at the Thalapady border for residents of Kerala entering Dakshina Kannada; only those with negative RT-PCR test certificate are allowed. “Do only Kerala students have COVID? Karnataka students don’t have it?” said a student

