Chris Whitty denounces allegations of tensions over Boris Johnson’s foreclosure rules

Chris Whitty criticized reports that he was resisting Boris Johnson's plan to reopen schools.

Speaking at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, Professor Whitty said he flatly denied “the allegations before going on to explain why he supported the reopening of schools.

Friday, The Guardian reported how England’s chief medical officer disagreed with the prime minister over the big bang reopening of all schools on March 8, which Johnson finally announced on Monday as the first part of his England’s “road map” out of lockdown.

The same report contained a denial that Professor Whitty did not oppose any of the school’s measures.

Asked about the report during Monday’s briefing, he said: I would like to be reasonably unambiguous on the schools point. I was rather surprised to read what I read in one newspaper and then reported in others, because I categorically denied it to the journalists involved. But they always printed it so well.

Professor Whitty also said publicly in an earlier Downing Street briefing on February 3: We consider school a safe place for children as well as the right place for children.

On Monday, he gave four reasons why he thinks schools should reopen soon:

1. “Universally accepted”

Professor Whitty said: It is absolutely universally accepted that there are huge benefits for children to be in school from a mental and physical health perspective as well as education if you babysit. out of school, every one of them you avoid. the school is at a disadvantage.

2. Incredibly low risk of COVID

Professor Whitty cited the incredibly low risk for children of catching COVID-19, whether at school or not.

Therefore, we are convinced that given the enormous benefits of school, the very low residual risk is strongly in favor of children, primary or secondary, who go to school.

3. Rate R ‘headroom’

He cited the UK’s latest R reproduction rate of between 0.6 and 0.9, which being less than 1.0 means the epidemic is not growing exponentially.

As a result, Professor Whitty said there was leeway to pursue the first priority of reopening schools.

He added that there will be a natural firewall in the form of the Easter holidays starting March 29, which could lessen the impact of reopening schools on infections, while also highlighting more use. off tests and masks in schools.

4. Relatively low risk for teachers

Professor Whitty pointed out: Compared to many professions that continue to work through this, [such as] Nurses and nursing home workers, teachers are not high risk occupations in the sense that these types of occupations are high risk.

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, also said it was crucial for children to return to school, adding that the environment was gradually being made more sure.

He added: We have three weeks before a two week vacation. It’s the right thing to do and it’s his right to make it the top priority.

