China-CEEC summit returns after pandemic

The People’s Republic of China’s last summit on Central and Eastern European Countries (China-CEEC) was held online on February 9, after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the high-level meeting was hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the aim of giving new impetus to the initiative in light of the various difficulties facing China in the region. The China-CEEC multilateral platform was officially launched in 2012 in Warsaw. The initiative, also called 17 + 1, is made up of 11 member states of the CEEC European Union, 5 countries of the Western Balkans and Greece, a laggard of the initiative (joined in 2019) and also a member of the EU. Greece’s addition to the format was dictated in large part by the country’s strategic port of Piraeus, where Chinese shipping company COSCO has made large-scale investments. Its inclusion is essential if the initiative is to fully cover the lands between the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Seascrucial within the broader context of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and planned transport hubs in the region. . Undoubtedly, Beijing sees the 17 + 1 initiative as part of its broader strategy towards the EU and the United States, which are also engaged in the region (see EDM , October 29, 2020) and remains the main reference in China’s foreign policy. This is why the Chinese engagement in the region is often described as building one or more Trojans in the EU suburbs or even within the EU and the Treaty Organization. North Atlantic (NATO).

After years of intensified dialogue and cooperation between CEECs and China, the enthusiasm of some of these states in the region has waned, as evidenced by Romania’s repeal of an agreement with China General Nuclear Power Corporation for the construction of nuclear reactors at Cernavod or certain regional decisions aimed at limiting the role of the Chinese in the development of their 5G infrastructure ( New Eastern Europe September 7, 2020; Icds.ee , August 2020). Clearly, the Chinese government saw these changes as the result of American pressure on the region: Washington is lining up its minions to smear, attack and suppress Chinese society, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. last summer ( Fmprc.gov.cn , July 16, 2020). Although Huas’ remarks implicitly encompass the region’s largest country, Poland, Beijing has never openly used harsh rhetoric towards Warsaw directly. Even when it comes to resolving serious issues in bilateral relations, such as the 2019 arrest of a Huawei employee on suspicion of espionage activity, with war wars raising objections to the comprehensive deal. on the EU-China investment or the Polish-Taiwanese agreement on legal cooperation in criminal matters, the Chinese government commented. on them in a particularly neutral way ( Pism.pl , January 18, 2021; Osa.uni.lodz.pl , February 3, 2021).

In recent years, Sino-Polish relations have been like a sine wave, with splendid moments followed by rapid deterioration. As early as 2016, Presidents Xi and Andrzej Duda signed a declaration of strategic partnership in Warsaw ( Prezydent.pl , June 20, 2016); and other bilateral agreements have been signed at government level. To this day, Poland remains one of only four countries in the 17 + 1 format that have been visited by the Chinese leader. Poland in particular aspires to become a regional transport hub, with the mega-infrastructure project of the central communications port (a planned road, rail and airport hub, located between Warsaw and d) as the centerpiece. Thus, Warsaw was very excited about the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative announced by Xi in 2013.

The first sign of trouble in Sino-Polish relations already appeared in 2017, when the Polish Military Property Agency refused to sell land rights to Chinese investors (Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, January 24, 2017) who wanted to build a transshipment terminal as part of the corridor to the Chinese railway. But bilateral relations really deteriorated in 2019, following the aforementioned arrest of a Huawei employee for alleged espionage (see Brief China , February 1, 2019). At the same time, the Polish authorities, in light of the hawkish policy of the United States under the administration of Donald Trump, adopted a harsher rhetoric towards Beijing: Warsaw began to call for unity. transatlantic over China ( Atlanticcouncil.org , July 21, 2020), as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki openly declared that not only Moscow, but also Beijing, posed a threat to the free world ( Berliner Morgenpost , 23 Aug 2019).

Even if China is facing some difficulties in Central and Eastern Europe, it has not shied away from trying to engage the region via its 17 + 1 platform and in particular, Poland has not backed off this regrouping either. Indeed, Poland was one of only five Central and Eastern European countries to react positively to Beijing’s call to raise the format to presidential level ( Ceias.eu , February 12, 2021). Poland, like most of its neighbors in Central and Eastern Europe, hopes to balance its trade with China, boost exports of its agricultural products to the Chinese market and maintain a level of cooperation in the infrastructure sector. That said, Warsaws’ motivation behind continuing to participate in the 17 + 1 format goes beyond economics. Namely, Poland has the ambition to become a regional leader in the region; and despite his previously restricted statements on the subject, his government is becoming more and more open in describing its expected role. On the occasion of the last China-CEEC summit, therefore, President Duda said that no important event concerning CEECs could take place without the presence of Poland ( Prezydent.pl , February 9). Of course, such regional leadership aspirations will further require that Poland be widely recognized as an active and effective member of major intra-CEEC initiatives such as the Visegrad Four Initiative, Three Seas (see EDM , October 29, 2020) or the Lublin Triangle (see EDM August 5, 2020).

Despite the will to engage with the 17 + 1 format, security issues remain at the center of Polish foreign policy. In this regard, Polish-American relations are a top priority for Warsaw’s ruling elites, as they see Washington as Poland’s most trusted security guarantor. This prioritization of security meant that Warsaw was prepared to sacrifice relations with Beijing in recent years, even if China does not directly threaten Poland. Yet the current Polish authorities, whose relations with the United States under former President Trump were favorable, are unsure of the possible level of continued cooperation with Washington under President Joseph Biden. In this context, the Polish government seems to be trying to use China as a kind of counterweight, which could be used to avoid the political pressures expected from the new US administration. And these are circumstances of which Beijing is surely aware.