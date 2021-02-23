Align connectivity with digital





This month marks the mid-term of the current National Assembly, which was sworn in on August 13, 2018. Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in to the country’s highest office on August 18, 2018.

Regardless of how we measure the tenure of the PTI coalition that won the right to govern in the 2018 general election, it is past the midpoint. We are now closer to the next general elections in Pakistan than the previous ones.

One of the lessons PM Khan may have learned in the first half of his tenure is that not all the top down power in the world can fix a system that is broken at the most basic levels. This is why, despite relatively strong support from urban youth, a historic alignment with military leaders and provincial governments in three of the four provinces, the PTI has struggled to convert its ideas and energies into effective public policy. There are few better examples of this than the vast expanse of public policy which falls broadly into the category of digitization.

First, the good news. In recent weeks, the State Bank of Pakistan and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan have announced bold new initiatives to help catalyze digital financial services and the broader tech startup space. The Roshan digital accounts, the Raast payment system, and regulatory reforms that allow the movement of capital to serve as investment fuel for Pakistani businesses are all significant changes that reflect the clear goal with which the government is moving forward. ‘before: digital transformation, especially in the economy. . Supporters of these changes have spent years advocating for better public sector improvements and regulatory treatment. It is to the credit of the Governor of the State Bank, the leadership of the SECP and Prime Minister Khan that these changes are taking place.

Now for the less good news. Despite the failures (and successes) of previous governments in digitization, a lot of time and talent has been wasted over the past two and a half years. To achieve any kind of forward movement on key decisions, change agents in government must innovate and maneuver in ways that they shouldn’t have to.

Pakistan’s e-commerce policy, a long-standing draft document that has become a workhorse in the Ministry of Information Technology, has been resurrected by the Ministry of Commerce. The head of a major public sector organization in the digital space was hired a few weeks before the appointment of a digital czar. For months, even cabinet members did not know whether the Tsar was in charge or the Director General. Sadly, MQM Pakistan received the Ministry of Informatics not because the MQM is full of party workers who are Elon Musk’s second coming, but for reasons that have nothing to do with technology.

Social media rules meant to help protect Pakistanis from the individual and collective dangers faced by social media users eventually became global news, reducing Pakistanis’ position as a country with predictable public policy. and defensible. Why? Because the approach to the changes sought in public policies is based on fear and defensiveness, rather than on confidence and competence. The cultural wars in the country are nowhere near as austere and binary as they are meant to be when the executive, including regulatory functions, and the judiciary, begin to respond to mob threat, instead of the norms of the constitution, and the limits of reason.

Combine the good news and the bad news, and add the Covid-19 pandemic to the mix. What do we get? Some surprising things and others less surprising.

On the one hand, the use of data via the mobile phone has increased by 77% year on year, from 2019 to 2020. Mobile banking services have increased by 100%. E-commerce grew by 56%. These are impressive numbers. Fueled in part by necessity and in part by the ability of the telecommunications industry to meet increased demand. But there are structural challenges in how these massive increases are distributed across the country. Nationwide, nearly 65% ​​of all men own a mobile phone. The corresponding number for women is 26%. Internet use in Pakistani cities is 51 percent, but in villages, only 24 percent. Men and women in Balochistan and other parts of the country considered remote are at a distinct disadvantage, although digital access is a silver bullet for so many.

Telecommunications operators that waged price wars in the early 2000s, shortly after the introduction of the Calling Line Payment Plan (CPP), continue to suffer from the rampant low average income per user. permanently since then. Yet, with a demographic boom that will last into the 2040s, growth is almost guaranteed for them, and for the broader digital and tech ecosystem. The question is whether this growth will be fast and high or slow and unpredictable. This is where government coherence comes in.

Pakistan’s broader policy-making exercise is irreparably broken. Whether the State Bank or the SECP or the Ministry of Commerce can generate new ideas and execute them is an anomaly, not the product of predictable, linear or transparent processes. This method of generating public policies involves great risks. The only risk mitigation instrument that the state seems to have developed in nearly 70 years is the National Accountability Bureau. Domestic and foreign investors do not have the same compulsions as Pakistani politicians. They can just get out of the noise and make money in better places with greater security for themselves and their money.

If the basic interactions and relationships between the main cogs of the system do not work properly, or worse are poorly defined to begin with, such a system will fail, by default. There is a difference between the entry-level people responsible for the functions that keep a system running and the senior managers responsible for using operational data to monitor, correct, and redesign inputs. If the operations level isn’t doing its job, managers can’t do theirs. But the responsibility for the level of operations that does not do its job lies with managers. In such endless loops, if a system allows a lack of accountability to normalize, that system is doomed to fail.

Covid-19 has demonstrated how digital connectivity can power human interaction, financial transactions, and basic societal and economic functionality. Yet it took more than a month after the emergency pandemic for the government to declare telecommunications an essential service. Many connectivity issues in the early days of the pandemic lockdown could have been avoided by simply making that call earlier.

The role that military and civilian leaders envision for Pakistan, in the region and in the world, is that of connective tissue. Pakistan, as a catalyst for prosperity for its own people, the Afghan people, the people at large in Central Asia and beyond. This is exactly what China has already invested in through the CPEC, and what US leaders might be persuaded to invest in during the Biden administration. It is a good vision for Pakistan. It is grand and puts people at the heart of economic growth not through paranoia and guns and tanks, but through commerce and commerce and connectivity. The big question is whether a vision for such connectivity can be complete if Pakistanis themselves have to check whether they have enough bars on their cell phone signals, or worse if they are left without a cell phone. Linking the grand vision of how Pakistan’s security and economic growth, with the national digitization agenda, is a function of national leadership and not a bureaucratic or technocratic function.

The writer is an analyst and a commentator.

