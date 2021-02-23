A look at Indonesia-Japan relations in the Reiwa years – Opinion

As we enter the third year of Reiwa under the sovereignty of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, the ties between Japan and Indonesia have grown stronger. To reiterate the conviction of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Indonesia hopes for a continued strategic partnership with Japan, hence a partnership for the establishment of harmonious relations throughout the region and the world.

The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us hard and brought about revolutionary changes in our world. Our daily life and the way we do business have been affected.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s first overseas visit to Indonesia in October 2020 amid the pandemic marked the two leaders’ renewed and steadfast commitment to strengthening the Japan-Indonesia strategic partnership.

Regardless of the global crisis, Japan remains one of Indonesia’s strongest and most credible partners. Even during the pandemic, our trade and investment relations, our infrastructure projects, our cooperation in the fields of labor, maritime affairs, politics and security as well as socio-cultural exchanges remain in good condition.

The evacuation of Indonesian crew members on the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the port of Yokohama in February 2020, as well as on the Costa Atlantica cruise ship in Nagasaki in May 2020, are not only testimonies to the strength of the relationship of our countries, but also the very reflection and concerted actions on the ground to rapidly mitigate the pandemic.

Indonesia has worked hand-in-hand with Japan to secure supplies of drugs and medical supplies to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. Beyond that, the commitment of our leaders to strengthen a strategic cooperative partnership has provided the momentum needed to promote a more collaborative and collective effort to combat the pandemic.

In order to revive relations, the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo is currently working hard to promote collaboration to achieve the Memorandum of Collaboration in the field of health signed in October 2020 as part of a “triple helix” approach. . Any government initiative would be futile without involving the private sector and experts or academics.

Our economic and trade relations since the opening of diplomatic relations in 1958 have been exceptional to say the least. Over 2,000 Japanese companies have established and invested in Indonesia and have contributed to our economic development and competitiveness. Millions of Indonesians and Japanese have enjoyed the fruits of our relationship.

Currently, the two countries are finalizing negotiations on the General Review of the Japan Economic Partnership (IJEPA) which was signed in 2008 to ensure that future strategic economic cooperation can be further strengthened.

The pandemic has indeed significantly affected bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Our two-way bilateral trade in 2020 reached only US $ 24.33 billion, down nearly 23.15% from 2019. Japan’s investment in Indonesia also fell by US $ 4.3 billion. in 2019 to $ 2.58 billion in 2020.

Nonetheless, an interesting fact about bilateral trade during the pandemic is that Indonesian products, including footwear and clothing, auto parts, biomass, fishery products, and cocoa, are gaining more confidence in the market. Japanese. This contributes to the significant increase in Indonesia’s trade surplus vis-à-vis Japan, which reached $ 2.9 billion in 2020.

On investment cooperation, Indonesia and Japan remain committed to advancing the development of priority infrastructure projects in this difficult time. With special emphasis on the MRT, Patimban Port and the North Jawa Railway Project, we have been in close coordination with our Japanese counterparts and relevant agencies in Indonesia to ensure that the projects continue to move forward. despite some minor setbacks due to the pandemic.

The Embassy has remained proactive and supportive of Japanese investments in Indonesia. We have set up regular tax consultation and investment forum with Japanese companies who want to learn more about tax laws, establish or expand their business in Indonesia. We work closely with JETRO, JAPINDA, Jakarta Japan Club, as well as the Indonesian Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Investment Coordination Board.

The aim is to help more Japanese companies take advantage of Indonesia’s improved ease of doing business and improved investment climate resulting from recent new laws and regulations. These efforts should help strengthen regional production and supply chains.

In addition to traditional trade and investment cooperation, Indonesia and Japan are also committed to strengthening cooperation in human resource development. Indonesia hopes that more of its workforce will be employed in Japan after signing a memorandum of collaboration on specific skilled workers. Although unrivaled in terms of population in ASEAN countries, Indonesia is not the largest supplier of foreign workers to Japan from Southeast Asia.

Building on the momentum of the International Year of the Creative Economy, we will explore new areas of cooperation with Japan, such as the digital and creative economy. Nurturing a deeper understanding between the peoples of the two countries could advance a common interest: technopreneurship.

As strategic partners, our two great countries have forged countless partnerships and collaborations in many areas of cooperation. But we must stress that the broad and harmonious relationship could not take place without the very foundation of our relationship, which is a deep-rooted interpersonal relationship between Indonesia and Japan.

Indonesia has indeed been inspired and learned a lot from Japan to develop as a country with advanced technology and become a center of innovation. Even in the face of the challenges of an aging society and a declining population, Japan has now flown to an ultra-intelligent society thanks to Society 5.0 technology connected through the Internet of Things.

61 of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhitost anniversary falls today, February 23, and on behalf of the Government and people of Indonesia we wish to convey our sincere message for the health and happiness of His Majesty.

I further hope that the unprecedented pandemic will not prevent relations between Japan and Indonesia from progressing. We need to explore all avenues and formats to advance our collaborative agenda, as more tangible cooperation can be established between Indonesia and Japan in the near future.

***

The writer is the Indonesian Ambassador to Japan.