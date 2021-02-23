Budget reserved to stimulate domestic defense purchases: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that part of the country’s defense budget for 2021-22 was earmarked for the purchase of locally produced weapons and systems to boost the indigenization of defense, and stressed that the 21st century defense manufacturing ecosystem could not develop without the partnership of the private sector. Since 2014, we have strived to ensure transparency, predictability and the ease of doing business in the defense sector. We have taken several measures such as removing licenses, deregulation, promoting exports and liberalizing foreign investment, the prime minister said at a seminar on the 2021-22 budget announcements: Galvanize efforts for Atmanirbhar Bharat . The prime minister spoke about the government’s negative import list that was released last year which aims to ban the import of 101 types of weapons, systems and ammunition over the next five years to promote self-sufficiency in the defense sector. It can be described as a negative list, but in self-reliance parlance, it’s a positive list, he said. This is a positive list on the basis of which our own manufacturing capacity will increase. It is a positive list that will create jobs in India. This is a positive list because it ensures that products made in India will be sold in India, Modi said. This year, the government is likely to notify a second list of weapons, systems and ammunition that cannot be imported. The PM said India should position itself as a defense exporter and take steps to strengthen its defense manufacturing capabilities as smaller countries will increasingly look to India for their defense needs. defense. The changes in the world order have sensitized small nations to the need to strengthen their defense. This is one of their main concerns. It is natural for these countries to look to India to boost their defense capabilities, he said, adding that India was exporting military equipment to 40 countries. He said the country’s military rulers fully supported reforms in the defense sector. The Minister of Defense said that 70,221 crore to spend on homeland defense purchases this year represented 63% of the military’s capital budget. Last year the ministry spent more than 51,000 crore, or 58% of the investment budget, on domestic purchases. This increase will have a positive impact on improving domestic supply, having a multiplier effect on our industries, especially micro, small and medium enterprises and start-ups. It would also increase employment in the defense sector, Singh said. Experts welcomed the decision to allocate funds for domestic procurement. This is a positive development, provided that substantial operational items are procured through this channel. Many joint ventures are working well, including radars with Israel and BrahMos missiles with the Russians. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited produces good helicopters. And then there are the variants of light fighter jets. Private sector unmanned systems also have potential, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (ret), director general of the Center for Air Power Studies. On the second negative import list, the defense minister said the secretary of the military affairs department – General Bipin Rawat – should consider listing certain imported parts so that the items can be indigenized.

