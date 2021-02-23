PM Imran Khan to KP lawmakers





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the media. PM Imran Khan says opposition fears PTI will gain majority in Senate 14 MPs, six MPAs remain absent from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting, sources say PM briefed on Nowshera’s recent by-election defeat, said Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Taking a tough stance against the horse trade ahead of the senatorial elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday categorically told Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PTI lawmakers to “quit the party” if they intended to sell their votes.

The Prime Minister visited the city today after the defeat of the PTI in the recent by-elections of Nowshera, where the PML-N candidate won from the PTI stronghold.

Reports have revealed that the PTI lost the election due to internal party divisions, with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s brother upset with the party leadership after his son failed to receive the ticket to go. stand for election.

A resolution supporting the party’s Senate candidates was adopted by consensus during the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister Kamran Bangash said.

He said the prime minister had been briefed in detail on the party’s recent loss in Nowshera’s by-elections, saying the PML-N had adopted “modern methods” to rig the polls.

“There is a difference of 6,000 to 7,000 in Forms 45 and 46,” Bangash alleged, adding that the PML-N had used experts to rig the polls.

He said the prime minister had been informed that the party intended to move the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) over the election results, adding that the PTI would get the winning candidate, Ikhtiyar Wali, disqualified.

“We will never let the people’s mandate be stolen,” he said.

Sources confirmed that 20 lawmakers – 14 MPs and 6 MPAs – remained absent from the meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Lawmakers did not attend the meeting due to concerns and various other reasons, the sources said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister categorically told lawmakers that anyone who wanted to sell their vote in the upcoming Senate elections should quit the party.

“Everyone gets to know the AMP who sells their vote,” he reportedly said.

The prime minister referred to the previous senatorial elections, saying some party MPAs then sold their votes for money, adding that he fired them from the party after learning about them.

“The opposition is afraid that the PTI will obtain a majority in the Senate,” he said according to sources.

The Prime Minister recalled during the meeting that his party had always campaigned for transparent elections, adding that the government had, in the same spirit, supported the demand for an open vote in the senatorial elections.

