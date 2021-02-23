Politics
Turkey’s LGBT community targeted by Erdogan faces ‘tsunami of hate’
ISTANBUL Murat has observed for years that LGBT people facing persecution in the Middle East have found refuge in his cosmopolitan neighborhood of Istanbul.
Today, faced with growing hostility from the government and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vitriol towards lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people, the young gay man says he has only one wish: to leave.
“Before, there was a wave of hatred and then it calmed down,” said the 30-year-old computer engineer, his eyes pierced by a cigarette mist.
“Now this has been going on for months, turning into a tsunami.”
From inflammatory tweets from the government minister to censorship of gay characters on television to media boycotts of pro-LGBT brands, growing animosity is choking Turkey’s free-spirited LGBT community.
In the process, the attacks have tarnished Turkey’s image as a haven of tolerance in the socially conservative Muslim world.
LGBT groups believe Erdogan is attacking their community to distract his supporters from Turkey’s economic hardship.
Erdogan this month unleashed a torrent of attacks on what he called “LGBT youth,” which came as sudden student protests began to undermine his 18-year reign.
The immediate cause of Erdogan’s fury was a student artwork depicting Islam’s holiest site in Mecca draped in the LGBT rainbow flag.
Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu reported the arrest of “four LGBT monsters” on display, condemning the “degenerates” in Twitter messages that were flagged for “hateful conduct”.
Erdogan later told his supporters not to listen to “these lesbians”, adding that there was “nothing like” the LGBT movement in Turkey.
‘Dangerous game’
“It’s a hate campaign” aimed at discrediting the student protests, said Can Candan, documentary maker and professor at Bogazici University.
Turkey’s main institution spearheaded the protests after Erdogan appointed a loyalist as rector earlier this year.
The controversial move prompted officials to shut down the LGBT club in Bogazici, where Candan was an educational advisor.
“It’s an extremely dangerous game because hate speech leads to hate crimes,” Candan said.
Alaz Ada Yener, who chooses to identify as non-binary and is active in LGBT rights organization LambdaIstanbul, said walking the streets no longer felt safe.
“People no longer look at us just as different or original, but as traitors to the nation,” Yener said.
“Those who commit a crime against LGBT people will think they have the authorities on their side.”
Smooth sliding
Homosexuality is not illegal in Turkey, but homophobia is widespread.
Although there are no official figures, Turkey has slipped down the LGBT Rights Index released by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersexual Association (ILGA).
Last year it was ranked 48th out of 49 countries listed by ILGA in its Eurasia region.
Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s oldest LGBT rights groups, counted more than 2,000 press articles last year that it characterized as discriminatory – a 40% jump from 2019.
Even before the Bogazici artwork scandal, the LGBT community felt like it was under siege.
Last year, Netflix canceled production on a Turkish series featuring a gay character after failing to get government permission to film.
In June, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon became the target of the Turkish media boycott campaign, after declaring its solidarity with the LGBT community.
And in April, Erdogan rallied to the defense of a senior religious affairs official who linked homosexuality to the spread of disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“What he said was absolutely right,” Erdogan said.
‘Make us disappear’
Some believe the attacks are a response to progress made by the LGBT movement in Turkey, where rainbow flags are increasingly seen during protests.
The government “is trying to stem the growing social acceptance of LGBT people by denigrating them,” said Eylem Cagda, a sociologist specializing in LGBT issues in Turkey.
After a spectacular pride march in Istanbul that drew 100,000 people in 2014, the government responded by banning future events in the city, citing security concerns.
The government is “trying to take us out of the public sphere,” said Yener of LambdaIstanbul.
“They are trying to eliminate our social existence.”
Murat, for his part, said he feared the government would start to pass anti-LGBT legislation.
“We’ve made so much progress,” he said, stubbing out his cigarette. “We go back decades.”
