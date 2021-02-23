U.S. polls senior ASEAN diplomats for Myanmar meeting





SINGAPORE – US President Joe Biden’s administration is working to hold a meeting of foreign ministers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Nikkei has learned, in a bid to signal his diplomatic focus on the region and remedy the situation in Myanmar. Washington originally proposed talks with the bloc around Feb. 11, but the plan failed amid reluctance from Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, according to an ASEAN diplomatic source. Other options are under consideration, including a meeting involving only members who choose to participate, as well as Brunei, who is chairing ASEAN this year. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken by telephone since the end of January with foreign ministers from various ASEAN countries, including Thailand and Vietnam. Readings of calls with counterparts from Singapore and Indonesia indicate “deep concern” over the coup in Myanmar. By hosting a meeting within the framework of ASEAN, the United States seeks to show its commitment to actively contribute to peace and stability in the region, especially after the absence of former President Donald Trump in the regional summits left many countries feeling snubbed. “The United States wants to discuss diplomatic issues in general, not just the Myanmar issue,” the source said. Washington seeks to build partnerships to respond to territorial tensions in the South China Sea as China’s influence and assertiveness grows in the region. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with ASEAN counterparts on topics such as the coup in Myanmar. © Reuters But the situation in Myanmar will be a priority. Washington is hoping to gain support for its sanctions, which have so far hit 10 people and three businesses over their involvement in the coup or their ties to the Myanmar military. Although ASEAN countries avoid such measures, due to the bloc’s principle of non-interference in members’ internal affairs, the group attaches importance to democracy and human rights. It is far from clear that a meeting would lead to anything concrete. Myanmar is reluctant to attend a group meeting with the United States where it risks being a lightning rod for critics, while Cambodia and Laos are unlikely to agree with Washington given their ties close with China. Several ASEAN members are pushing for group-wide discussions to resolve the Myanmar issue. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said at a summit this month that they had asked their foreign ministers to propose a meeting on the issue. Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Thursday called for an informal ministerial meeting “as soon as possible”. Myanmar’s military replaced senior government officials after the coup, including the foreign minister – a post that had been held by State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto civilian head of the country. The military said it would attend regular meetings of foreign ministers, but not special talks, according to a source familiar with the situation. A statement by the ASEAN President on February 1, the day the military took power, said that “political stability in ASEAN member states is essential to achieve a peaceful ASEAN community , stable and prosperous “and encouraged the pursuit of” dialogue, reconciliation and return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar. “ The bloc has avoided speaking out too strongly against the coup, fearing that unnecessarily isolating Myanmar would only push the country towards China and India. But as unrest escalates with the killing of protesters, the group has the potential to play a key role in restoring normalcy.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos