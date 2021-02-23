PM Narendra Modi is ‘migrating bird’, says Grand Alliance in Assam





The Congress-led Grand Alliance in Assam on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “migratory bird” who often visits the state but does not solve any problems. The comment was made after Modi made his third visit in a month to the poll-related state and dedicated a number of projects to the nation in different parts of the state. Congress, which had posed six questions to the prime minister before his arrival, returned them to a joint press conference with five alliance partners after his departure. The questions asked concerned the citizenship law (amendment), the creation of jobs in the state, the granting of ST status to six communities, the increase in the prices of basic products, the minimum wage for workers in the gardens of tea and the exorbitant rise in the price of fuel. Congress, which had been in power for 15 years in the state since 2001, formed the “ Grand Alliance ” with the AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha ( AGM) of Badruddin Ajmal, which was launched by a section of intellectuals, to fight against the upcoming election of the Assembly against the BJP. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Chairman Ripun Bora said: “We asked Modi six questions and hoped he will answer at least one of them. Unfortunately, he didn’t. done. He’s just a migrating bird and nothing else. Let him come, visit and then go back. “ Continuing his attack, Bora, also an MP for Rajya Sabha, said: “Modi said he will continue to come to Assam until the model code of conduct for the assembly election is applied. did he not come when the state was suffering from flooding? Why did he not come when five young people were shot dead by police during the anti-CAA movement (in December 2019)? “ He also questioned Modi’s silence over the kidnapping of two oil workers by ULFA (I) activists and inquired about what steps the government is taking for their safe release. All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) General Secretary Aminul Islam said frequent visits by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda after the formation of the “ Grand Alliance ” prove that the BJP is afraid of losing the ballot boxes. “The BJP-led NDA is frustrated, scared and trying to save their government. They have lied on all fronts – NRC, Assam Accord, CAA, investments and border seals. People now know that is wrong. bluff, ”he added. IPC (M) Assam Committee Secretary Deben Bhattacharyya said the BJP government had only given jobs to 80,000 young people in the state, against its pledge of 25 lakh jobs in the state. over the past five years. Acting AGA Chairman Manjit Mahanta questioned why Modi and other “great” national leaders were visiting the state repeatedly if the BJP was not afraid of the “Grand Alliance”. Since January 23, Modi has addressed three public gatherings in Sivasagar, Dhekiajuli and Silapathar as part of official duties to roll out various programs and projects. The opposition alliance press conference was also given by CPI Secretary of State Munin Mahanta and CPI Central Committee (ML) member Bibek Das. Election to the Assam Assembly, made up of 126 members, is likely in March-April. The 2016 election resulted in a split mandate and no party obtained an absolute majority in the current assembly. The BJP is currently the largest party with 60 MPs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland Popular Front now have 13 and 11 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an independent MP. The opposition Congress currently has 19 MPs, while the AIUDF has 14 House members in Assam.

