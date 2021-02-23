Former President Trump to speak at CPAC in Orlando on Sunday





ORLANDO, Florida –

Former President Donald Trump will be in central Florida this week for the Conservative Political Action Conference in his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

On February 28, Trump will return to Orlando in the hope of re-establishing his political influence at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on International Drive. The main ballroom was set up on Monday.

I think it’s an important time for the country to let this man step on the podium and have a stage and tell us what he thinks about it, said Matt Schlapp.

Schlapp chairs the Conservative Union of America, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

It will include speeches by Senator Rick Scott and Governor Ron DeSantis, who is due for re-election, will welcome Trump’s support when he opens the conference on Friday.

If I was a candidate and if I was on the ballot next year, I would definitely want to be allied with (the former) president, Schlapp said.

The news that the former president will headline CPAC comes as Suffolk University publishes a poll that shows 46% of Trump supporters would drop out of the Republican Party if Trump formed his own.

This has led the Republican and Democratic Party leaders in Orange County to question whether Trump is an asset or a liability in future campaigns.

It is not because he is absent from his functions that he is not Donald Trump. Donald Trump is currently the driving force behind the Republican Party, said Orange County Republican Party Chairman Charles Hart.

This clearly shows that there are paths in 2022. We just need to build our coalition together and get it home in just under 22 months, said Orange County Democratic Party Chairman Wes Hodge.

According to a spokesperson for the American Conservative Union, there will be a maximum of 1,400 people at any time in the largest ballroom during the four-day event, and a total attendance of around 4,000 people.

In early December last year, CPAC announced its change of venue in the Orlando area, fearing it was a potential super spreader event.

“We have a mandatory facial coverage order here in Orange County and we want that order upheld,” Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The hotel has placed signs reminding people to be socially distant and to wear masks under Orange County decree.

“I have had recent conversations with hoteliers who will be hosting the various clients attending the CPAC conference here in Orlando. They have assured me that they intend to make it a safe environment for their clients and they If we receive complaints, just like we do with other types of businesses, our compliance teams will be dispatched, ”said Demings.

The former president spoke at 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

