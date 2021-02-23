20 lawmakers skip meeting called by Imran Khan in Peshawar





Peshawar, February 23 (SocialNews.XYZ) 20 Pakistan Lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including two former ministers recently expelled from the cabinet, missed a meeting called by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister Shaukat Yousafzai downplayed the importance of absent lawmakers, saying those lawmakers had already informed the prime minister as well as chief minister Mehmood Khan of their previous commitments, the Express Tribune reported.

During a visit to the provincial capital, Imran chaired a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet and PTI members of the provincial assembly at the governor’s house. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the loss of the PTI in the recent by-elections in Nowshera.

According to sources, 14 members of the National Assembly (deputies) and six members of the Provincial Assembly (AMP) of the province were not present. They included two former cabinet ministers, Sultan Muhammad Khan and Liaquat Khattak.

Two of the absent members were declared to be outside the country. The absent members reportedly said they could not make it to the meeting due to various other commitments, government sources confirmed.

Contacted, Yousafzai said lawmakers did not attend the meeting with the permission of the prime minister. The provincial minister insisted that they were all in contact with the party leadership and committed to party discipline.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran reiterated his determination to maintain transparency in the democratic system, saying his policy is aimed at serving the masses and working for the betterment of generations to come.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given to the Prime Minister on the ongoing development projects in the provinces, especially in the amalgamated tribal districts. The general political situation and party affairs were also discussed.

“The PTI manifesto is to serve the masses wholeheartedly and without any discrimination,” Imran told party lawmakers. “Unfortunately, some people have joined politics to earn money rather than to serve the people,” he added.

“A nation is doomed when it loses morality and cannot distinguish between good and bad,” he added. He added that the country was lagging behind in various areas because politicians came to power to “steal money” instead of using it. [the public office] for public service.

On this occasion, lawmakers supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and praised his ideas. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Imran visited Peshawar days after the party suffered a shocking defeat in Nowshera in last week’s by-elections. After the defeat, the government expelled Liaquat Khattak, brother of former chief minister and current defense minister Pervaiz Khattak for campaigning for the rival candidate.

Voting took place Friday on NA-45 Kurram-1, NA-75 Sialkot-VI, PP-51 Gujranwala-1 and PK-63 Nowshera-3. The PTI lost the seats of the Provincial Assembly in the Punjab and the KP. The party won NA-45 Kurram but the results of NA 75 were suspended by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

The PCE halted the announcement of the result amid allegations of rigging. The PCE itself expressed suspicion that the results could have been falsified and decided to investigate the delayed results of 20 polling stations in Daska.

As the PTI claimed victory in the by-elections, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded his re-election in the constituency. However, in a statement released on Monday, Imran asked his party’s candidate Ali Asjad Malhi to request a new ballot at the 20 controversial polling stations.

“I have always fought for fair and free elections. So even though there is no legal obligation to do so before the ECP announces the results, I would ask our candidate PTI to ask a new vote in all 20 polling stations the Daska NA-75 by-election, ”Imran tweeted.

Imran also said his party had called for a public ballot in the upcoming senatorial elections to ensure transparency in the electoral process. “It is because we want transparency that we are looking for an open ballot for the Senate elections.”

The Prime Minister said his party had always wanted to strengthen a fair and free electoral process and lamented that other political parties did not have this commitment. “We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free electoral process. Unfortunately, others do not have this commitment.”

Source: IANS

