SNL is good again because comedians never needed Donald Trump





Throughout Donald Trump’s tenure, there was a strange and pervasive idea that he was good, if not essential, for comedians. Late-night talk shows were particularly thought to depend on Trump for material. What would they be able to do without Trump in power, asked the Food for Thought?

The answer has always been, of course, that these shows and comedians would be okay. Trump may have dominated their subjects for four years and fundamentally (but not necessarily irreversibly) changed the landscape of comedy. The night has become a much more political space, the hosts have gone further and become more serious and, in many cases, angry. The public has become more politically savvy and tune in to content that reflects this. But none of this means Trump was “good” at comedy.

This point has been proven by Saturday Night Live, which has seen a steady improvement in quality over the past few weeks. The show has seen constant peaks and valleys since its inception and everyone’s mileage on the show varies based on their personal taste, but many viewers and reviewers agree that the most recent episode, starring Bridgerton’s Reg-Jean Page, was the series’ best in centuries. And as far as I can remember, Trump wasn’t even mentioned once.

My timeline is full of (mostly male) critics curious as to why SNL audiences were so present tonight and (mostly) women so overjoyed to have fun watching the hot guy from BRIDGERTON make silly sketches not on our last one. President

Meghan OKeefe (@megsokay) February 21, 2021

Trump’s absence has allowed the show to be a little more frivolous and invest in non-political material in a way it hasn’t in recent years. But they also showed that just because we no longer have a president who is guaranteed to deliver more material in a week than a 90-minute satirical show could possibly cover, doesn’t mean they have become apolitical.

Just this week, the show featured sketches of mental health during the pandemic, Ted Cruz’s flight to Mexico, and accusations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had covered up the deaths in nursing homes linked to the COVID-19, to name a few. (And each of those sketches were better and funnier than any involving Trump from at least last year.)

This last subject is particularly important. There are a lot of conservative SNL critics who don’t think the show is capable or interested in going after Democrats like they did with Trump. That’s an odd notion, considering the show has existed under about as many Democratic administrations as it has Republicans, and some of the best years have been under Democratic leadership.

Have these critics forgotten how often the show made jokes about Obama and Bill Clinton (and Hillary Clinton, for that matter)? Maybe, and at first glance, they don’t even bother to watch the show until they write it down as biased.

The ThisDaily Wire writer, for example, tweeted about Ted Cruz’s stint in the cold this week, asking when the show would acknowledge the Cuomo scandal. If only he had watched about three minutes of that same skit, he could have answered his own question.

Just amazing. pic.twitter.com/3TGv5dqrDl

Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 22, 2021

Even after his mistake was flagged, he continued to write an entire article defending this tweet based on the fact that the Cuomo controversy is worse than Cruz’s. According to him, all Cruz did was take “vacation”. So I think we can officially stop worrying about what the Conservative pundits have to think of this show, because they’ve already decided it’s not for them and never could be. And it’s good. They, like the rest of us, decide what they want to watch, they don’t need SNL.

But, as the last few weeks have shown, it goes both ways. The spectacle like all forms of comedy does not need it either and never has.

(image: screenshot)

