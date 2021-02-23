Politics
Accelerating the supply of popular houses, Jokowi forms BP3
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) established the Agency for Accelerated Housing Implementation (BP3) to accelerate the provision of decent and affordable public housing to low-income people (MBR).
This rule is stipulated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 9 of 2021 concerning the Agency for the acceleration of housing management.
This regulation follows both the provisions of article 50 and article 185 letter b of law (UU) n ° 11 of 2020 on job creation.
Also Read: March 1, 2021 Buy Home DP 0% Officially Applies
“The BP3 referred to in paragraph (1) is a non-structural institution to support the acceleration of the implementation of housing and residential areas, “as indicated in point 2 of article 3 cited Kompas.com via the site jdih.setkab.go.id, Tuesday (02/23/2021).
Apart from accelerating the provision of public houses, BP3 also aims to ensure that public houses are only owned and occupied by MBR.
Then ensure the realization of the principle of social housing allowances and implement various policies in the areas of public houses and special houses.
Once this BP3 has been formed, the agency will have the following tasks:
- Make efforts to accelerate housing development
- Implement the management of conversion funds and the development of simple houses and public apartments
- Coordinate the permitting process and ensure housing eligibility
- Implement land preparation for housing
- Manage general apartments and special apartments and facilitate occupancy, transfer and use.
- Carry out the transfer of ownership of Public Houses with the equipment provided by the government
- Organization of cross-sectoral operational coordination, including in the provision of infrastructure, facilities and public services.
- Develop cooperative relations in the field of apartments with various agencies at home and abroad.
Structurally, this BP3 agency will later have three important elements, namely the supervisor, the performer and the supervisor.
The coach consists of 4 people with a position of president and three members.
On the board side, BP3 is chaired by the Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR), while the other three are members, namely the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) and the Minister of the Interior (Mendagri).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]