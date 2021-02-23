Accelerating the supply of popular houses, Jokowi forms BP3

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) established the Agency for Accelerated Housing Implementation (BP3) to accelerate the provision of decent and affordable public housing to low-income people (MBR).

This rule is stipulated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 9 of 2021 concerning the Agency for the acceleration of housing management.

This regulation follows both the provisions of article 50 and article 185 letter b of law (UU) n ° 11 of 2020 on job creation.

“The BP3 referred to in paragraph (1) is a non-structural institution to support the acceleration of the implementation of housing and residential areas, “as indicated in point 2 of article 3 cited Kompas.com via the site jdih.setkab.go.id, Tuesday (02/23/2021).

Apart from accelerating the provision of public houses, BP3 also aims to ensure that public houses are only owned and occupied by MBR.

Then ensure the realization of the principle of social housing allowances and implement various policies in the areas of public houses and special houses.

Once this BP3 has been formed, the agency will have the following tasks:

Make efforts to accelerate housing development Implement the management of conversion funds and the development of simple houses and public apartments Coordinate the permitting process and ensure housing eligibility Implement land preparation for housing Manage general apartments and special apartments and facilitate occupancy, transfer and use. Carry out the transfer of ownership of Public Houses with the equipment provided by the government Organization of cross-sectoral operational coordination, including in the provision of infrastructure, facilities and public services. Develop cooperative relations in the field of apartments with various agencies at home and abroad.

Structurally, this BP3 agency will later have three important elements, namely the supervisor, the performer and the supervisor.

The coach consists of 4 people with a position of president and three members.

On the board side, BP3 is chaired by the Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR), while the other three are members, namely the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) and the Minister of the Interior (Mendagri).