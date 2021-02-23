Order placed on Donald Trump





Donald trump

The United States Supreme Court has ordered former President Donald Trump to turn over all tax documents and other accounts to the New York attorney’s office.

The former US president has previously refused to release documents related to his tax return for years, as required by law. The lower court ruled that the document was relevant to a criminal investigation.

The court ruling does not mean that the current document should be presented to the public, but legal experts say it will identify and test the accuracy of the tax return, possibly after the present looga public case has been declared. not guilty.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling is believed to be a blow to Donald Trump, who has long been at war over how to protect his accounting records.

In the middle of last year, the United States Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s tax return documents had been assessed by the New York attorney’s office.

Lawyers representing Mr. Trump opposed the ruling, arguing it was unsatisfactory, but a day earlier the court dismissed arguments from President Trump’s lawyers.

According to some US media, this was President Trump’s last chance to leave the White House last month.

A statement released by Mr. Trump’s office to the New York prosecutor who accused him of bartimaameedsanaya, and the Supreme Court criticized the decision.

What is the basis?

Manhattan attorney Cyrus Vance of the United States, and a member of the Democratic Party has been tied with his hand to do tax information provided by Mr. Trump.

Mr Vance has investigated allegations that President Trump paid too much money in the 2016 election to two women he had an affair with.

The prosecution claimed that access to the document was important to the allegations. The money was reportedly paid by former President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and Karen McDougal.

Mr Trump has denied any connection to the women, calling the court’s decision “political.”

The former US president inherited a lot of money from his father and also made a lot of money building houses, but he will be the first president since the 1970s not to show his tax return to the public.

