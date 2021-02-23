A lawsuit against Erdogan for insulting and torturing demonstrators





The Turkish Communist Party has filed a complaint against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his partner, the leader of the National Movement Party, Devlet Baheli, as well as the Turkish Minister of Interior and the Turkish police service for insult, torture and threats the protesters made the Bosphorus University, Bogazici. Lawyer Oguz Murad Buyuk forwarded the complaint on behalf of the party to the Istanbul Courthouse, then issued a press release saying: No one can insult, threaten, target or blame young people for the growing terrorism in this country, we will fight to punish those involved and we do not bow our heads. “ Irai Trk Dogan, one of the Bosphorus University students arrested during the protests, said: We don’t need to be Bosphorus University students to counter reactionary and vulgar interventions, violence and bullying. I was there that day as someone who loves In his country, and as everyone knows, I became one of the thousands of students. Those who have faced violence, insults and threats that day must show that for this reason we will not get used to the illegality as long as the struggle continues at the University of the Bosphorus, we are committed in a legal battle here. “ Accusing the government of using religious rhetoric and meddling in universities, Trk Dogan commented: Let them try to normalize as much as they want, we won’t get used to the country by religious rhetoric, meddling reactionary in education, abuse of workers to rule, we young people represent hope and the future, we will destroy. It is a system that makes no promises to workers, and we are creating a state in which we can live in a human, equal and free manner. “ Bosphorus University student Edel Berbelan from the rally outside the Istanbul courthouse said they would continue to demonstrate at the university and would not give in to the illegal process.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos