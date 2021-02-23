President Jokowi checks the food business and inaugurates a dam at NTT: Okezone Economy





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo will examine the food barn (food industry) in the village of Makata Keri, Central Sumba Regency and inaugurated the Napun Gete dam, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara. Read also: Food Estate Rotiklot, New Hope for Food Security in Eastern Indonesia “href =” https://economy.okezone.com/read/2021/02/12/320/2360941/food-estate-rotiklot-harapan-baru-ketahanan-pangan – indonesia-east “>Food sector Rotiklot, new hope for food security in eastern Indonesia The head of state and his limited entourage took off for southwestern Sumba Regency using the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 through Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta on Tuesday morning from the base of a press release from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, reported by Antara, Tuesday (23/2/2021). Upon arrival at Tambolaka airport, in the southwest of Sumba regency, President Jokowi must proceed immediately to the site of the food barn in Makata Keri village, Katiku Tana district, central regency. from Sumba. Also read: Check Food Estate in NTT, Minister of Agriculture: could be a pilot model There, President Jokowi will inspect the rice barn area which is a long term government program at NTT. After reviewing the location of the food barn, President Jokowi proceeded to Sikka Regency by plane via Tambolaka Airport and arrived at Frans Seda Airport, Sikka Regency. The Napun Gete dam will be President Jokowi’s destination at Sikka Regency. President Jokowi will inaugurate and examine the dam which has been built since 2016. After a series of events, President Jokowi and his inner circle will immediately return to Jakarta. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Paspampres, Major General TNI Agus Subiyanto, and Deputy Protocol Officer, at the press also participated in the president’s departure for East Nusa Tenggara province. and President Bey Machmudin’s Media Secretariat.

