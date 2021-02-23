Newcastle United grab headlines as Boris Johnson publish fans’ return date, Steve Bruce warns

Here are the headlines from Newcastle United on Monday 22 February.

Fans gave the PM a ray of hope

Football fans should be allowed to return to the stadiums from May 17 – following an announcement by Boris Johnson.

As part of his non-lockout roadmap, the Prime Minister offered a silver lining that supporters will be able to see their clubs in action before the end of the season, scheduled for May 23 in the Premier League.

While that doesn’t bring immediate good news for Newcastle – whose last home game is set to take place on May 15 – there is finally a provisional light at the end of the tunnel.

As it stands, on that date the Magpies will face Sheffield United behind closed doors at St James’ Park.

However, their final game of the campaign at Fulham, which could be absolutely essential in the battle to avoid the fall, will see spectators able to witness it.

In an interim measure that is subject to change, the prime minister revealed that clubs will be able to allow up to 25% of their stadium capacity – as long as that number does not exceed 10,000.

This means that, given the 25,000 limit at Craven Cottage, there could be around 6,000 fans at the crunch season finale.

“ Loyal fans are right ”

Newcastle supporters have been right to ‘raise media awareness’ of concerns about the under fire manager Steve Bruce.

That’s according to former England winger Trevor Sinclair, who shared his views following the club’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It’s a result that leaves Newcastle – beaten in eight of their ten Premier League appearances so far this year – just three points out of the relegation zone.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Dan James and Bruno Fernandes (pen) wreaked havoc last night on the back of a big win for Fulham against Sheffield United 24 hours before.

Sinclair said, “Steve Bruce presents himself well in his interviews and his team is what it is.

“I think the fans have been trying to educate the media a bit since they were 10-15 points away from the relegation zone and they said they couldn’t see them getting a lot more points.

“This is how it goes and it looks like the loyal fans who know what is going on at their club have done it right.”

Jenas infuriates Newcastle fans

In one of our ‘missed moments’ of defeat at Old Trafford, former Newcastle player Jermaine Jenas caused a stir among the fanbase with his frustrating, but often-made mistake.

But what exactly did the expert do that caused such a reaction?

The handwriting is his last post-match verdict, Sean McCormick wrote: “It’s age-old frustration for Newcastle fans and it goes even further when the culprit is a former Magpies player.

“But when people refer to Manchester United, while playing Newcastle United, as ‘United’, it goes against the Toon army. Ham United.

“So why do it against Manchester United?

“Yet Jenas has always referred to the hosts as ‘United’ during his duties as co-commentator for BT Sport and it has not gone unnoticed within the Toon Army.”