Donald Trump deadly and 40 years of health failures





Four years ago, in the first weeks of Donald Trumps’ presidency, I wrote an article describing him as a global health threat from Ebola.

This was obviously a gross understatement. And Ebola was the wrong comparison. The epidemic that began in West Africa in 2013, the worst in history, killed around 11,000 people. (Another epidemic has just started in Guinea, but it can now be combated with experienced health workers and vaccines.)

Compared to the lives Trump is responsible for shortening or ending, Ebola was rounding off. In a recent article, science writer Laurie Garrett accused him of pandemicide. But COVID-19 is only one factor in the deaths caused by Trump and a 40-year attack on American public health.

Shortly after writing my 2017 article, The Lancet, a leading UK medical journal, established one of its committees. Unlike its other commissions that look at the impact of a particular disease, this one was to focus on the impact of Trump and his policies.

This commission has now released Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era, an indictment not only of Trump but of the 40 years of neoliberal politics begun by Ronald Reagan. It may take another 40 years to repair the damage.

Trump’s appalling response to the 2020 crises resulted in a presidential term steeped in health-damaging policies and statements, according to the commission. The Commission on Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era, launched in April 2017, shortly after Trump’s inauguration, was tasked with chronicling the repercussions of the administration’s actions and setting policy. for a healthy future. the time would be.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of those consequences, but it was not the only one. It has been widely documented for decades that most Americans are poorer and sicker than their parents and grandparents.

The commission notes that among other things, Trump politicized and rejected science, leaving the United States unprepared and exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic; weakened health coverage; weakening of food assistance programs; undermined global cooperation for health; and started trade wars.

And he said previous administrations since Reagan had paved the way for Trump with dire consequences. Life expectancy in the United States has lagged behind other wealthy countries since 1980 and began to decline in 2014; Chronically high mortality rates for First Nations began to increase in 1999; and the gaping disparities between blacks and whites persisted for decades. Over the past four decades, deaths from drug addiction have increased dramatically, income and wealth inequalities have widened, and funding cuts have reduced the frontline public health workforce by 20%, while nearly 30 million people in the United States are uninsured.

Each American social class is healthier than the class below it, and sicker than the class above it. Cuts to social programs like health and education paid huge tax cuts for the rich. Indeed, American governments have created a new plutocracy financed by American workers.

The false plutocrat

Trump is not a plutocrat, but he played one on television and in the White House. As a reality TV star, he entertained millions of poor people with impossible dreams of getting rich. As a candidate he won their votes and, with the financial backing of true plutocrats like the Mercer family and the Koch brothers, he made life worse and often shorter for the very people who voted for him.

The Lancet Commission shows how Trump delivered the coup de grace to a population that already lives shorter and less happy lives than residents of other G7 countries like Canada. If Americans had continued to enjoy these countries’ average life expectancies in 2018 alone, long before the pandemic, the population of the Americas would have been 461,000 higher than it was.

To put that number into context, the commission says, the number of Americans missing each year is higher than the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States in 2020.

And people who die early tend to be Trump supporters. The commission looked at counties in which more than 60% of people voted for Trump or Clinton in 2016. In 1980, pro-Trump counties had a higher life expectancy than pro-Clinton counties. In 2014, life expectancy in Trump counties was two years shorter than in Clinton counties.

Die to support austerity

Grotesquely, these poor white voters tended for 40 years to vote Republican austerity policies, swayed by their mistaken perception that progressive economic policies primarily benefit people of color.

This scam game has been in place since the 17th century, when British colonial landowners persuaded poor whites that miserable as they were, they were superior to black slaves.

The Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill fell by a full year in the first six months of 2020. Americans’ lives are likely even shorter now, and life expectancy will continue to drop until after underlying social conditions are remedied.

Many of President Trump’s policies have yet to extract their health checks, according to the commission. Some of the damage, as in the case of climate change, will last for generations.

Make future assets impossible

While 40 years of neoliberal policies have caused the deaths of so many people, trying and convicting Trump seems as pointless as the medieval practice of trying pigs for their crimes. Imprisoning him would not deter future trumps.

Better to make these assets impossible, as the Lancet Commission recommends. By taxing the rich and using the profits to strengthen social, education, nutrition and health programs. By creating single-payer healthcare systems around the world and ending the oppression of communities of color. Through equal access to the ballot boxes and to the classroom. By reducing military spending and investing the money in health, environment, science and foreign aid, where it will earn a much better return.

Like invasive weeds, future assets might still sprout in such a world. But they would end up in a healthy ecosystem that left no space for intruders to thrive.

This ecosystem would also make it much more difficult, if not impossible, for future pandemics to gain a foothold. Viruses would remain in their forests undisturbed. The bacteria and viruses that attacked us would be squarely repelled by healthy and well-prepared populations, whether in Canada or Africa.

Perhaps such a strong and prepared world seems unlikely. The same was true for a world ruled by Donald Trump.

