China calls for relationship reset, as US says Beijing tries to ‘avoid blame’

U.S. officials accused China of trying to avoid blame for its actions, after a top Chinese diplomat said the two countries could work together on various issues if they were able to mend damaged bilateral ties. .

Key points: Wang Yi called on US and China to reopen talks, but only if Washington stops “sullying” the Communist Party

Wang Yi called on US and China to reopen talks, but only if Washington stops “sullying” the Communist Party In response, the US State Department accused China of trying to “avoid blame” for human rights violations.

In response, the US State Department accused China of trying to “avoid blame” for human rights violations. Recent appeal between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden seen as a positive step

Wang Yi, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, said Beijing was ready to reopen a constructive dialogue after relations hit their lowest level in decades under former US President Donald Trump.

But he urged Washington to respect China’s fundamental interests, to stop “smearing” the ruling Communist Party, to stop interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and to stop “knowing” the separatist forces for the sake of it. Taiwan independence.

He called on the United States to remove tariffs on Chinese products and drop what he called an irrational removal from the Chinese tech sector.

In response, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, “His comments reflect Beijing’s continued tendency to avoid blame for its predatory economic practices, lack of transparency, non-compliance. of its international agreements and its repression of universal man. rights.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki separately told reporters that the United States views relations with China as “stiff competition.”

Before Mr. Wang spoke, at a forum sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials released footage of the 1972 “ping-pong diplomacy” when an exchange of table tennis players paved the way for then-US President Richard Nixon to visit China.

Washington-Beijing relations have fallen to their lowest level in decades under former US President Donald Trump. (AP: Susan Walsh, dossier)

“Over the past few years, the United States has practically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels,” Wang said in prepared remarks translated into English.

“We are ready to have frank communication with the American side and to engage in dialogues aimed at solving the problems.”

Clashes on several fronts

Wang said a recent appeal between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden was a positive step.

Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts, including over trade, charges of human rights crimes against Uyghur Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, and Beijing’s land claims in the resource-rich South China Sea.

The Biden administration has said it will keep the pressure on Beijing.

Mr. Biden expressed concern over China’s “coercive and unfair” business practices and endorsed the Trump administration’s determination that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang.

Confronting China is one of the few areas where Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress find common ground.

In a statement on China’s crackdown on once-semi-autonomous Hong Kong on Monday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged consideration of strict consequences for Beijing.

“The Chinese government must know that the world is watching its human rights strangulation and that we must put all options on the table to hold China accountable,” Pelosi said.

A huge detention complex in Kashgar, Xinjiang seen by satellite. (Maxar via Google Earth)

In Canada, MPs passed a non-binding motion claiming China’s treatment of Uyghurs amounted to genocide, pressuring the government of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to follow suit.

The House of Commons of Canada voted 266-0 for the motion, presented by the opposition Conservative Party, Mr. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstaining from the vote.

The motion was also amended just before the vote to ask the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the treatment of Uyghurs continues.

Canada arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on a US arrest warrant in 2018. China arrested two Canadians on espionage charges, which sparked lingering diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Human rights groups have accused China of arbitrarily detaining Uyghur Muslims, performing forced sterilizations and subjecting Uyghurs to forced labor practices.

Dozens of countries have called on China to end its mass detention of ethnic Uyghurs at the UN Human Rights Council, while UN experts said at least 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in detention centers in the region.

Reuters