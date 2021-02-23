Human rights, economic inequalities and Aye Bura

One of the most fundamental human rights is without doubt freedom of expression. Of course, no one should be forced to think the same way; everyone should be able to express their thoughts without insulting each other. In addition, no one should hesitate or be afraid to express their point of view. I realize that it is extremely ridiculous to stress the importance of free speech in 2021, the age of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, but this declaration is necessary. This is especially true for Turkey where the vast majority of Turkish society still does not tolerate people who have a different opinion of themselves.

Those who do not act like the majority of society or those who use their basic human rights in Turkey have quickly become another. To illustrate, there is an ongoing protest against the newly appointed rector of Boazii University, one of the most prestigious universities in Turkey by professors and students since January 4, 2021. Melih Bulu -who ran as parliamentary candidate of the Justice and Development Party (current government in Turkey) in 2015- was appointed the new rector of Boazii University on January 2, 2021, by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Students and faculty alike have complained about the appointment for undermining a decades-long tradition of selecting Boaziis rectors within the university. Traditionally, a rector candidate with the highest number of votes in university elections became rector of Boazii University. Therefore, professors and students demanded that this democratic tradition continue, and they demand the resignation of Bulus. Protesters fundamentally want to use their human rights because everyone is free to express their opinion under article 28 of the Constitution. The organization of a demonstration is also one of the main constitutional rights in Turkey. To illustrate, the Constitution of the Republic of TurkeyArticle 34 states: Everyone has the right to hold unarmed and peaceful assembly and demonstration marches without prior authorization.

Unfortunately, students and faculty members were greeted with a strong backlash from the police and authorities arrested more than 600 people from February 5, 2021. In addition, the Turkish government criticized the demonstrators, calling them provocateurs and terrorists. In addition, the Turkish president blamed Teacher. Emeritus Dr Aye Bura, one of Turkey’s leading social policy and economics researchers, for provoking student protests at Boazii University. The Turkish President said: The wife of the person named Osman Kavala, the representative of [George] Soros, is also one of these provocateurs. Criminalizing protesters who use their constitutional right or accusing Aye Bura of provocateur does not correspond to fundamental human rights values.

Despite the continued strong police response against demonstrators calling for the democratic election of a new university rector, I hope for the days when we can live together in peace in Turkey, regardless of our differences as human beings. humans. One of the main reasons I have hope is Professor Emeritus Dr Aye Bura and her great work on economic inequality, social policy and poverty. She has published several books and articles to provide solutions to reduce the gap between rich and poor; his publications also contribute significantly to the literature on these subjects. His students always praise her as deeply generous, caring and modest. I will try to explain the value of Aye Bura through the issue of global economic inequalities.

London-based International Humanitarian Organization Oxfam publishes a report almost every year to tackle global wealth inequalities. On January 25, 2021, Oxfam published an article titled Inequality virus. One of the main purposes of this report is to draw attention to how current economic systems are widening the gap between the rich and the poor. This report is useful because it draws attention to economic inequalities; it also provides possible solutions to improve the socio-economic well-being of society. The Oxfams report said that between March 18 and December 31, 2020, the ten richest people in the world increased their fortunes by $ 540 billion. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) s data for 2019, only 23 of 196 countries gross domestic product (GDP) is above $ 540 billion. In other words, according to IMF data, almost 90% of the country’s GDP is below the top ten incomes, which occurred during the COVID-19 crisis.

Back when the ten richest people in the world were dramatically increasing their wealth, a Ugandan asylum seeker, Mercy Baguma, was found dead next to a starving baby in the UK. The Positive action in housing The charity reported that her one-year-old son was suffering from malnutrition and had to be hospitalized while this horrific incident unfolded. These two contrasting examples given in the short paragraph above show the economic inequality between rich and poor.

Existing economic inequalities increased around the world during the global health crisis, including in Turkey. A report shows that the number of millionaires increased by 32,232 from March to June 2020, while nearly one million people lost their jobs in Turkey. Therefore, when the vast majority of people lost their primary income, there was a record increase in the wealth of the super-rich during the COVID-19 crisis. This unfair result and the rise of inequalities during the global health crisis are linked to the inadequacy of existing economic policies in Turkey and around the world. Economist Thomas piketty published a book, Capital in the 21st Century, in which he examined the history of inequalities and argued that existing economic inequalities are rooted in ideology and politics.

Aye Bura is one of the leading researchers studying economic inequality, poverty and social policy. She has dedicated her life to studies that better understand poverty and income inequality, and has been teaching at Boazii University for 36 years. According to the update Google Scholar Index, the total number of citations made to the works published by Aye Bura was 5,787 as of February 19, 2021. In this sense, Aye Bura, whose name was mentioned in 5,787 separate studies, has devoted his life to scientific studies, has highlighted the chronology socio-economic problems while proposing solutions. In particular, his book On economists and human behavior is one of the best sources written in Turkish in the field of literature. It is an informative and valuable book that explores the relationship between human behavior and economic theories.

As a result, targeting Aye Bura’s dignity and blaming her as provocative will only harm social peace among the people of Turkey. Instead of criminalizing the protesters and Aye Bura, the Turkish government should focus on a new socio-economic policy to close the gap between the poor and the rich. This effort will be better for humanity. Finally, I must say that I feel honored and proud to be alongside Aye Bura; she should never be left alone. Yes, it is possible to live together in peace as a human being. Let’s stand side by side with Aye Bura, and all look at the sky, not below.