Holocaust survivors urge Boris Johnson to stand up for Uyghurs as fight against genocide law resumes – POLITICO





LONDON Holocaust survivors will re-appeal to Boris Johnson on Tuesday as his government faces a new battle over plans to highlight China’s treatment of the Uyghur people. Campaigners have sought to use an amendment to the Trade Bill, back in the UK House of Lords on Tuesday, to get the Johnson administration to take a stronger stance on trade deals with countries recognized by the British High Court as having committed genocide. In a letter seen by POLITICO, Holocaust survivors Ruth Barnett and Dorit Oliver Wolff say they are deeply concerned that “Britain” is not doing enough “to recognize the“ genocide ”of the Muslim Uyghur population in Xinjiang. The two men say: “Trade is not worth the price of a people. We simply cannot stand idly by when others are silent. And they urge Johnson to meet with them before the Lords’ vote “to discuss the changes we urgently need,” adding: “We hope you accept our invitation, to ensure that we are never able to commemorate the Uyghurs. genocide in the future. ” The letter is accompanied by a video plea of the two women. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told the United Nations on Monday that the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang region was beyond pale, “saying the reported abuses, in particular” forced sterilization women are extreme and there are many of them. “ However, the UK government opposed allowing UK courts to determine genocide, instead presenting an alternative proposal empowering parliamentary committees but not the courts. You want more analysis of POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to commerce, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro delivers the real-time intelligence, in-depth insights and the scoops you need to stay ahead of the curve. E-mail [email protected] to request a free trial.







