Trump should be indicted – OpEd





Following his second impeachment acquittal, Donald Trump proclaimed victory in what he called the greatest witch hunt in our country’s history.

Trump was acquitted. But the Senate hardly absolved him: a majority of 57 to 43 concluded that he had incited a riot.

Few of those who voted for acquittal did so because they considered Trump innocent of the charge. On the contrary, after refusing to hold the trial while he was still in office, they relied on the fact that Donald Trump is now a private citizen.

All the more reason to hold Citizen Trump accountable under criminal law for his efforts to overthrow our democracy by force. It might be time for him to face 12 jurors.

Many Republicans agree that Trump was responsible for the sacking from Capitol Hill.

There is no doubt, none, said GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day when a mob attacked the Capitol on his behalf. These criminals carried his banners, hung his flags and shouted their loyalty to him.

Likewise, GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy concluded: The president bears responsibility for the attack on the Mafia rioters.

Donald Trump whipped his supporters, including violent white supremacists he had previously ordered to stand by, and urged them to march to Capitol Hill, never give up, fight much harder and fight like a devil as hard as it took to stop the theft. It meant: do whatever it takes to force Congress to put aside Joe Bidens’ election victory.

A few political leaders have called for an indictment, but not many. Maybe they don’t want to politicize criminal law enforcement.

But silence is always political. It reflects a presumption of impunity for presidents and other senior officials. It is the same impunity that protected Richard Nixon from being charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and Bush-era cabinet officials from being charged with conspiracy to commit torture after 9/11.

The First Amendment protects offensive and controversial speech, even overrides the right to lie that the election was stolen. But that does not include any right to incite popular violence.

Supreme Court rulings have long confirmed that you can be charged with a crime if your speech is (1) intended to incite or produce imminent lawless action and (2) likely to incite or produce such action. The First Amendment does not protect preparing a group for violent action and forcing it into such action.

Sixth Circuit case involving Trump himself explains: Whether a speech explicitly or implicitly encourages[s] resorting to violence or anarchic actions and a violent or anarchic response is likely and imminent, you have gone beyond freedom of speech.

That’s what we’ve all seen Trump do on national television.

Over the past four years, Trump has been repeatedly denounced for acting as if he was above the law. We cannot allow a supposed need for unity to confirm that he was right.

Impunity is incredibly dangerous. In Central America, that means you never fear being prosecuted if you are a corrupt police chief. In Russia, this means that you can poison your political enemies without punishment. In Saudi Arabia, that means you can literally dismember a critic in the embassy of another country and suffer no consequences.

And here in the United States, that can mean you can make your supporters sack the Capitol and feel free to try again in the future.

Impunity is a disease that ruins the rule of law. If nothing is done, it will rot American democracy. America must teach Donald Trump that he is not above the law and that his impunity has finally ended.

* Mitchell Zimmerman is a longtime lawyer, social activist, and author of the anti-racist thriller Mississippi Reckoning. This editorial was distributed by OtherWords.org.

