Hands up, hands loose: China accuses US of troubled relations

The United States is struggling to turn China around. Every week, a new study, analysis, or set of recommendations aims to better adapt U.S.-China relations to current realities. The pages of all the major journals and the opinion and analysis sections of most newspapers assess and critique on a daily basis a relationship that is essential to the functioning of the world.

While the focus these days is on what the United States will do, which is natural with a new White House occupant, any relationship will reflect a balance struck by the governments in Washington and Beijing.

Sadly, recent conversations with Chinese counterparts reveal a disturbing state of mind: They insist that the problems in relations with the United States stem only from Washington’s bad behavior, misperceptions, or unhappiness. China is rarely recognized at fault. Yes, US policy has been less consistent than China’s, but maintaining that Beijing has no role or responsibility for the turmoil in US-China relations will ensure that these problems get worse.

American policy in recent years is not beyond criticism; this column has offered a lot. Wang Jisi, one of America’s foremost observers of China, is right that it has become increasingly difficult for foreign policymakers in China to discern what rules Americans want Americans and others respect, what kind of world order they hope to maintain. .

But this is only a brick in a wall of argument, which firmly rejects the responsibility of the American side. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made this point several times over the past year, at one point telling the National People’s Congress that the United States has taken away Sino-U.S. Relations, and then later addressing the Sino-U.S. Think Tanks Media Forum, insisting that U.S. policy on China remains unchanged. . We are always willing to develop China-US relations with goodwill and sincerity.

US policy toward China, on the other hand, he accused, is based on an ill-informed strategic miscalculation, and is full of emotions and whims and McCarthyist fanaticism. His completely unjustified suspicions about China have reached a point of paranoia. Weeks later, Yang Jiechi, his predecessor as foreign minister, said that the United States unilaterally chose to be provocative, and his words and actions were wrong … [put] the relationship in a most complex and serious situation since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It is only a small step from there to assert, as former Ambassador Ma Zhengang did, that the aggravated competition between the United States and China reflects the mentality of the Cold War and the Washington’s hegemonic state of mind. By hegemonic mindset, Ma signifies the American goal of blocking the rise of any other great country. Sun Ru, a researcher at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), a think tank affiliated with the State Council of China, points to the rebalancing of the Obama administrations in Asia, the deployment of a theater missile defense system in South Korea and a high-level army. intervention in the South China Sea as proof that the United States intends to suffocate and contain China.

Sometimes the arguments are more subtle. Graham Allisons, professor at Harvard, warns that the United States and China risk falling into the Thucydides trap, a tendency to conflict created by an emerging power that threatens to displace a great power as international hegemony provides a veneer history to China which is relinquishing its responsibilities. The insistence of Chinese experts and officials that they have learned these lessons implies that any deterioration in relations must therefore be blamed on Washington.

Venture capitalist Eric Li offered a version of this case by arguing that if America’s elites continue to believe their country deserves global hegemony, the United States will accelerate its own decline. He urged him to abandon post-Cold War triumphalism and focus on internal affairs so that he can excel in a more competitive world without making himself an enemy of China or anyone else.

Another argument criticizes Washington for not understanding China. He overestimates Chinese capacities and ignores Chinese aspirations. As Wang Jisi explains, In the eyes of the United States, China’s confidence in the Chinese model and its political system has soared since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the Chinese government, regionally and globally, has undertaken bold and assertive foreign policies.

Combined with a growing sense of weakness in the United States, Wang concluded, a sort of strategic competition between the two sides is inevitable. (For all of the above, I am indebted to Minghao Zhao, senior researcher at the Institute for International Studies at Fudan University, whose 2019 analysis, Is a New Cold War Inevitable? Chinese Perspectives on USChina Strategic Competition , provided numerous comments.)

Uniformity of views among the Chinese is not unusual, at least not in foreign policy discussions. There has long been an effort to send a single message into conversations, to shape the framing of the issue, and to influence US national debates. A sense of national humiliation, a cornerstone of the educational program, and an authoritarian political system help to create and strengthen a broader convergence of thought.

But now there appears to be a shrinking consensus, which many experts attribute to President Xi Jinpings’ determination to centralize power and put his stamp on politics. The deviation is likely to be seen as a criticism, especially when it comes to US-China relations in which Xi plays a leading role.

Although blaming the United States for the problems in the relationship, a few courageous voices are recommending that Beijing make tactical arrangements with Washington. Several analysts approve of China’s strategic restriction.

Yuan Peng, president of CICIR, for example, calls on China to act with humility and prudence, and to show both confidence and patience. Wang Jisi argues that Beijing can improve the perception of China in Washington by pushing for economic reform and cooperating on climate change. Shi Yinhong, an adviser to the State Council, admitted: The trajectory of Sino-US relations after the US elections, to a large extent, can be influenced or shaped by China … It is therefore of the utmost importance that the China is adjusting its strategies and policies.

These are encouraging voices, but they are drowned in the conventional response, articulated by Ambassador Ma, which asks or, more accurately, demands that Washington treat China more rationally and not view it as a potential enemy.

Other governments are familiar with Chinese maximalism. The talk of good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect is hard to hear as the wolf warriors warn us, wine for our friends, for our enemy shotguns.

Bill Bishop, a savvy US observer on China, fears Chinese policymakers appreciate the escalating fight with the US because they believe Beijing has more power and is better able to push back Washington .

To be clear: The point is not that China is to blame. Rather, the problem is the insistence that the United States is only responsible. China’s refusal to take responsibility for some contribution to the deterioration of relations guarantees the continuation of the downward spiral. If only the United States is responsible, then only Washington needs to change its policy.

Demanding an American retreat not only ignores Asian nostalgics about letting adversaries save face, but it also raises the stakes of a standoff that Chinese rhetoric suggests is premature. (Remember those critics who insist that China is not as strong or as ambitious as the Americans believe.) China should heed its own advice and seek compromise and win-win solutions. .

Brad Glosserman is Associate Director and Visiting Professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as Senior Advisor (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions (Georgetown University Press, 2019).