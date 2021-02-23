Pence and Trump relationship ‘friendly’, source says





The source would not provide CNN with more details about the relationship, nor describe the contents of the calls. A call was made by everyone.

CNN previously reported that Trump would speak at the conservative political action conference in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to a source familiar with the matter, while Pence declined an invitation to speak at the conference, according to two sources. The knowledgeable source said Monday that the reason Pence doesn’t go to CPAC is because “it is the tradition that the outgoing president and vice-president remain silent, and the new president deserves this courtesy.” grappling with his future in the post-Trump era and follows tensions between Trump and Pence surrounding the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol and the role of the former vice president in certifying the election results of the President Joe Biden.

The source also noted that the former vice president is close to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, now the head of the Republican Governors Association. By the summer, the source said, Pence will be more active in politics, possibly in the governorship cycle, and told parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy he will be active as well.

As for the former president’s appearance at CPAC and beyond, the source said, “People don’t want to risk (Trump’s) anger, but no one really knows how it’s going to turn out.”

The problem, the source said, is that the former president is not going to have a strong political team around him. “A lot of people come in and go out,” including those who will meet him in Florida ahead of the conference, like Jason Miller, Bill Stepien, Justin Clark and Brad Parscale.

“They are going to want to continue to bring out the narrative that he is the kingmaker,” the source added.

