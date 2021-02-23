China: US, Japan Conduct High-Tech Military Exercises to Warn Beijing | World | News





The US 7th Fleet, headquartered in Japan and responsible for operations in East Asia, announced Monday that it will hold its annual computer-based exercise. Resilient Shield 2021 exercises will take place from today to February 26 at more than 77 command centers in the United States and Japan.

In a statement, the 7th Fleet said the annual computer exercises will test joint tactics to deal with regional threats, especially from China and North Korea, and to ensure that US and Japanese forces are “well prepared.” . Captain Leslie Sobol, director of the Integrated Fleet Air and Missile Defense Task Force, also touted the exercises as a way to strengthen ties with Japan. He said, “Resilient Shield serves to strengthen cooperation and further integrate the unparalleled missile defense capabilities of Japan and the United States. “This exercise will hone our tactical and operational skills to overcome the most stressful missile defense contingencies.” READ MORE: Biden orders Macron to be tough on China – US President to issue ‘real challenge’ to EU

The United States and Japan have jointly conducted a series of naval exercises in the South China Sea over the past year.

President Joe Biden has already pledged to strengthen America’s ties with Japan to counter China, promising “prolonged deterrence.”

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after a phone call with Mr Biden: “We have managed to have substantial exchanges. We have agreed to firmly strengthen our alliance by having more phone calls like this. “

Mr Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what is permitted by international law.

He said Washington was with the Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia to resist pressure from Beijing, which was claiming large areas of the South China Sea.

It follows that Wang Yi, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, insisted that Washington and Beijing can work together on issues if they mend their relationship.

He insisted that Beijing was ready to reopen a constructive dialogue after relations hit their lowest level in decades, but urged Washington to respect China’s core interests, to stop “sullying” it. Communist Party in power, to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Beijing and to stop “plotting” with separatist forces for the independence of Taiwan.

He also called on the United States to remove tariffs on Chinese products and abandon an “irrational suppression” of the Chinese tech sector.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters: “His comments reflect Beijing’s constant tendency to avoid blame for its predatory economic practices, lack of transparency, failure to honor its agreements. international organizations and its repression of universal human rights. “

Mr Biden has sharply criticized China in the run-up to the US elections and during his tenure for alleged human rights violations. In the first phone call that President and Chinese President Xi Jinping have had since January 20, Biden warned his counterpart of Washingtpon’s pledge to “free and open indo-pacific ”. A White House reading said: “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the repression in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the increasingly assertive actions in the region, including towards Taiwan. . “The two leaders also exchanged views on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the common challenges of global health security, climate change and prevention of the proliferation of weapons. President Biden is committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented commitments when advancing the interests of the American people and those of our allies.







