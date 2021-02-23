Indian boy receives heartfelt message from PM Modi for stenciled portrait

14-year-old Indian body in UAE is in heaven after Prime Minister Narendra wrote him a ‘heartfelt’ thank you letter for a painting of himself the teenager made, according to a media report on Monday .

Saran Sasikumar, a Class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stenciled portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26, Gulf News reported.

Sasikumar, whose family is from Kerala, sent the portrait to Modi via Minister of External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who visited the United Arab Emirates in January.

In the letter, Modi said: “Art is an effective way to express our deepest thoughts and emotions and to connect our imaginations with creativity. The portrait you draw reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation.

“I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time excel in academia. Best wishes for one. bright and successful future. ” A scanned version of the letter, bearing Modi’s signature, is available on Twitter, posted on Sasikumar’s account.

In response, Sasikumar wrote on Twitter: “Thanks a million to the Honorable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for her kind words in this letter appreciating my painting. It is a great motivation and inspiration for budding artists. like me.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Sasikumar said the art of stenciling was his passion and that he had made over a hundred portraits. He said Modi’s letter will always remain special as the prime minister’s hard work is an inspiration to him.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.