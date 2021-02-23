Trump’s taunts don’t shake McConnell’s grip on Senate GOP





The collapsed alliance between Trump and McConnell, who worked hand in hand on political and legislative strategy for four years, finally brought the GOP to the account that never happened after the 2016 election. Trump could take one another blow to McConnell in the coming days at the Conservative Political Action Conference. But McConnell probably won’t hear him: He shouldn’t be speaking to CPAC, Republican sources say. McConnell still hasn’t spoken to Trump for more than two months.

And talks with nearly a dozen Senate Republicans on Monday night make it clear that it will take more than a war of words with Trump to knock McConnell off his perch. The senses. John Thune (RS.D.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), McConnell’s two most likely successors at the moment, support him vocally.

Senator McConnells has been the best Republican leader since I have been here. He understands this place better than anyone, Cornyn said. I believe he enjoys the full support of the conference.

When asked if he agrees with McConnells’ criticisms of Trump, Cornyn said: I can’t wait to see the day when we can move on. He said he had no plans to visit Trump in Florida, as Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) and parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy have done in recent days.

Many senators have little interest in arbitrating McConnell’s bubbling comments on Trump’s dereliction of duty in last month’s insurgency and Trump’s blunt assessment of lack of political insight, wisdom, competence, and of McConnells personality. But few share Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) And Graham’s assessment that McConnells’ criticism of Trump has become a political anchor weighing down on the GOP.

Republicans have a big tent, said Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.). There’s strength in having solid discussions. There’s force to have differences of opinion. And politicians are always going to be back and forth. “

I support [McConnell]. I also support the outside part of the party, said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). The biggest disaster would be if we parted some way. This is exactly what Democrats are looking for. And most of us will let time be our friend.

Despite all the fanfare the Trump-McConnell battle has received over the past two weeks, the ultimate referendum on who will lead the party will not run for at least a year, until the GOP Senate primaries begin to unfold. take place seriously. And McConnells’ willingness to embark on GOP primaries this cycle against candidates backed by Trump whom he considers ineligible portends brutal infighting for Senate control on the Republican side.

In his two-page statement disparaging McConnell, Trump said that our America First program is a winner, not McConnells Beltway First’s. In an interview this month, McConnell said the primaries litmus test is simple: who can win a general election?

The problem is not whether or not you like Donald Trump. The problem is: can you win in November? McConnell said.

Since McConnell was just unanimously re-elected as GOP leader in November, he will not face a leadership campaign until the next election. He has won previous leadership contests without dissent, despite occasional grunts from senators like Johnson, who was essentially ditched by the National Party during his run for re-election in 2016.

If McConnell is as toxic among Republican voters as Trump loyalists claim, it would be more evident in deep red states. But two GOP senators for re-election in the Conservative states, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Mike Crapo of Idaho, both said they still support McConnell as GOP leader on Monday.

People are going to have different opinions on different things at different times. It’s just a drama, Lankford said. A year ago everyone was saying how great a tactician Mitch was.

The Senate is not like the House; its less split and there’s no organized opposition within the Senate GOP to McConnell as leader. Johnson said McConnells’ leadership position was not even an issue on the table.

When the leader speaks he can speak for himself, but he must also realize that what he says is going to be reflected in the conference, Johnson said. “I didn’t like what he said.”

I am not aware of any leadership challenges for him. I don’t know of any, said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Who didn’t directly say he supports McConnell and suggested that GOP voters have already chosen the party leadership. For voters, there is no civil war. They made their choices. They don’t want to come back at an early stage of the holiday. “

McConnell has just been re-elected for a six-year term. And if he can hang on for two more years, he can match former Sen. Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.) As the longest-serving Senate party leader of all time.

But even more important is whether McConnell will get ahead of Chuck Schumer as majority leader and be able to put some restraint on Bidens’ presidency. It seemed that McConnell had secured a majority ahead of the Georgia special election, and it’s clear he didn’t really appreciate Trump’s repeated attacks on the electoral process and the false claims of mass voter fraud that dominated this. race.

One of my favorite sayings about politics is that winners get into politics and losers go home. The reason we might well spend a $ 1.9 trillion [coronavirus bill] It’s because we lost the Senate, McConnell said in this month’s interview. And the reason we lost, as everyone knows, is that there was so much confusion out there over whether even voting made a difference that it hurt us.

Marianne LeVine contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos